There has been a lot of speculation from Sister Wives fans about why Gwen was Christine’s only child who did not attend her wedding to David Woolley on October 7, 2023. Even Leon and all of Janelle’s children were in attendance, so it is a bit odd. Thankfully, Gwen has clarified why she didn’t attend the event.
Her sister Mykelti confirmed that Gwen didn’t attend, and revealed that she was shocked because she wasn’t informed beforehand that Gwen wouldn’t be there.
Gwen posted a Q & A on her Patreon account where she explained she did not attend because she was busy with school and with her new house.
because she was busy with a new house and her Organic chemistry course. Her mother was perfectly okay with it, according to Gwen, and took her off the guest list as soon as Gwen told Christine she would not be attending.
“I was busy lol. Lots going on with school and my house,” she said, explaining that her mom knew and “didn’t mind.”
“She took me off the guest list [as] soon as I told her,” Gwen continued.
Where did Christine go for her honeymoon?
Christine posted photos of herself and David at Disneyland in Anaheim, California after her wedding. In the caption she made a response to Kody’s comments about her finding karma on last Sunday’s episode.
“I firmly believe in living my life like I believe in Karma. I LOVE my life and it brought me to the love of my life,” she wrote.
Kody said that he thinks Christine deserves negative karma because he thinks she destroyed the family. Christine also thinks she’s getting karma, but sees it differently. She thinks she’s getting good things in life because of how she’s lived her life in the past.