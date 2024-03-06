SISTER WIVES Robert Garrison Brown is Sister Wives third death by suicide

The passing of Janelle and Kody Brown’s son Robert Garrison Brown is the third suicide to effect the stars of TLC’s Sister Wives. Read more about their tragic losses below…
Sister Wives has aired since 2010 on TLC, introducing us to the Brown family, who practiced polygamy for 30 years before ultimately disbanding. Kody Brown, patriarch of the reality tv family, was married to Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn Brown all at once thanks to spiritual unions through their fundamentalist Mormon church.
All marriages have since ended but Kody’s to Robyn.
Robert Garrison Brown
The supersized family recently suffered an unthinkable loss when “2nd wife” Janelle’s son Robert Garrison Brown was found dead by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Members of the family (Janelle, Kody, Meri) shared this message on social media March 5th, 2024:
Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.
The 25 year old marks the third death by suicide in the Brown family. Two other losses include:
Paul Sullivan Jr.
One of the Sister Wives knows all too well what it is like to lose a direct family member to suicide. Robyn Sullivan Brown’s brother, Paul Sullivan Jr., died by suicide at the age of 22.
The death was never discussed on Sister Wives as Robyn is known for being extremely secretive, but The U.S. Sun did gather some information into his untimely passing:
The authorities on the scene reported seeing a handgun on the floor and a notebook “on the mini fridge in front of the couch with what appeared to be a suicide note.” At the time of the investigation, the Medical Examiner determined Paul had died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Paul was attending Southern Utah University majoring in Psychology and minoring in Sociology and Criminal Justice during the time he took his own life.
Margaret Lucille Suliin Woolley
David Woolley was a widow when he met Christine Brown on a dating app in early 2022. The pair wasted no time getting engaged and married (4 months later) and now consider each other soulmates, but like Christine, who was spiritually married to Kody Brown from March 25, 1994 to November 2021, David was previously married.
SISTER WIVES Christine Brown’s lover David Woolley’s suicide shocker
Margaret Lucille Suliin Woolley, David’s late wife, died by suicide at the age of 43. The couple had 8 children together.
A excerpt from her obituary calls her “loving.”
Married David Pratt Woolley on November 17 ,1990. Margaret was very charitable, loving, and caring to family and friends. She had compassion to help others. She loved her children unconditionally.
Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Brown family for their untimely losses.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com