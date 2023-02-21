90 DAY FIANCE THE OTHER WAY More of Debbie’s paintings!

On this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers were FINALLY introduced to Debbie, who has the dubious distinction of being half of the couple with the largest age gap in 90 Day Fiance history.
There’s 43 years separating 67-year-old Debbie and her 24-year-old Moroccan bae Oussama, and many viewers were prepared to dislike Debbie as we did with some of the previous Americans in the franchise who were much older than their significant others. (See: Mark, 58, and Nikki, 18.)
However, Debbie appears to have won over viewers with her eccentricity, sense of humor, and… artistic talent! As showcased during her intro clip, Debbie is a jewelry maker and a painter.
We will have more information soon on Debbie’s jewelry shop, but this post is all about Debbie the painter!
“I love painting,” Debbie says in her intro. “I started early as a child. Painting is my friend. It never lets me down,” she continues.
While talking, Debbie is seen dry brushing over one of her paintings, which features Oussama twice, two birds, a lion, and herself as a half skeleton:
“I wanted to represent myself as an older woman that’s half of a skeleton,” Debbie explains. “We don’t know what can happen to us, you know? And I wanted to capture that.”
Debbie also talks about the small bird near her shoulder in the painting. “The red-winged blackbird is something that’s close to me,” she reveals. “As a child, I always wished I could be that little bird, to go away — fly away and not come back.”
I’ve gathered together a few more examples of Debbie’s painting from the internet. You can see the black-winged blackbird again, as well as several other types of birds. I’ve also noticed that alligators are a frequent visitor to Debbie’s canvases (and her house) — which I would suspect is somehow linked to her ex-husbands?
If you’re curious what Debbie’s paintings look like on a wall, here’s a snapshot inside her house:
Something tells me that Debbie and Oussama aren’t going to work out. If that’s the case, I hope it’s not a horrible experience for either.
Of course, the 90 Day Fiance shows are notorious for getting viewers to admire cast members early on, only for them to turn out to be quite unlikable (to say the least). PLEASE don’t let that happen with Debbie! 🤞😂
