Seeking Sister Wife Sophie Winder gives birth to daughter Felicity

Starcasm would like to send out a HUGE congratulations to the Winder Family from Seeking Sister Wife as they just welcomed a brand new addition to their growing family! And no, it wasn’t a new sister wife.
Colton’s second wife Sophie Winder gave birth to a baby girl named Felicity on Sunday! The Winder family made the birth announcement with a gallery of photos posted to their Instagram account:
“Felicity Adelia Winder joined our family yesterday morning at 4:53 am, February 25th, weighing 7 lbs and 7 oz, 20 inches long,” the gallery caption begins. “She’s been blessed with such a sweet spirit we can already feel, and we’re so grateful she’s here safe and sound.”
How did they choose the name? “Felicity was a name that came to Sophie in a moment of inspiration,” the caption reveals. “According to the dictionary, felicity is defined as ‘intense and great happiness.’ This certainly represents our feelings in regards to having her here with us.”
As far as Felicity’s middle name, “Adelia is a family name, in both Colton’s and Sophie’s families.”
The family concluded their caption by expressing their joy at having another little Winder. “We know that our little Felicity will continue to be a source of felicity for our family, and are grateful for this blessing in our lives.”
How many children do the Winders have?
Little Felicity is the Winder family’s fifth child, and the third for Sophie. She joins Sophie’s son Ephraim (3) and daughter Isabella (2), as well as Tammi’s daughters Sadie (8) and Genevieve (7 months).
Felicity is a rainbow baby, arriving after Sophie suffered a miscarriage early last year.
The Winders announced the fantastic news that Tami was pregnant again on Christmas Day of 2022. Then, the family found out on New Year’s Eve that Sophie (who has also struggled with infertility) was pregnant again as well!
Heartbreakingly, Sophie suffered a miscarriage a few weeks later.
The Winders shared the sad news on social media, but remained positive in their statement. Here’s an excerpt:
Having a miscarriage is always hard. Processing grief comes in many forms, and it’s good to let those emotions flow when they surface. We believe that our children come to us when they are supposed to, not always when we plan it. We look forward to seeing when we will be blessed with our next child ♥️
Sophie would later share a YouTube video recorded from the hospital in which she talked openly about the experience. Here’s some of what I had to say about Sophie’s video from a previous Starcasm article:
Sophie is obviously saddened by the miscarriage in the video, but she is also resiliently positive — a trademark Winder family quality. She talks a little but about the fact that she and Tami were expecting at the same time.
‘We were really shocked with the timing of it because that would have meant that Tami and I were, like, eight weeks apart from each other,’ Sophie says. ‘That’s kind of crazy. They would have been pretty much twins, which is kind of an interesting dynamic. But, we would have welcomed it.’
We’re so thankful Sophie’s most recent pregnancy went well! Congratulations again to the Winder family on the arrival of baby Felicity!
