Seeking Sister Wife couple Garrick Merrifield and Dannielle Merrifield are selling their polygamous paradise! The couple recently listed their six-bedroom Buena Vista, Colorado home for just under $2 million!
“This is a fabulous custom home, featuring a wonderful mother-in-law suite, completed January of 2022,” the description from the property listing begins.
Here is a video tour of the home from the listing agent:
Seeking Sister Wife viewers will remember the house from the show. Garrick Merrifield and his Merrifield Custom Builders business did the majority of the work, and viewers were taken on a tour (along with Dannielle’s parents) before it was completed.
“This is Garrick’s master and then there’s one more master upstairs,” Dannielle told her mom and dad. “When Bert [aka Roberta] and I take turns with Garrick, that will be our room upstairs. So, we’ll kinda share, we’ll have two beds.”
The property listing doesn’t attempt to sell the two master bedrooms as a polygamous bonus.
“The master bedroom impresses with a wall gas fireplace, a custom walk-in closet, and a stunning master bathroom featuring stunning vanity, travertine flooring and travertine walk-in shower and a deep jet soaking tub,” the description states. “The upper level hosts a large great room with expansive windows, three bedrooms, including a second master suite mirroring the main level, two additional bedrooms with full bathroom, an office, and an extra room for various needs.”
Dannielle also revealed in the tour that the house includes accommodations for her mom and dad. “My parents, have, basically, their own little apartment, I would call it,” she said. “We wanna be close to them as they age and be able to help them. They’ve been really kind and supportive about us living a plural lifestyle.”
The property listing does match Dannielle’s description of this part of the property. “The mother-in-law suite is ideal for extended family, offering a kitchenette, living room, two bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The suite has its own separate entrance and a lovely patio area.”
More from the property listing:
Upon entering, the 10′ ceilings and custom 8′ doors throughout immediately capture your attention. The gourmet kitchen has marble countertops, a copper farmer’s sink, and a spacious island and beautiful hickory custom cabinets. A custom-designed light fixture enhances the aesthetic, an 8-place gas cooktop and a beautiful vent-a-hood with copper accents.
The large rock see-through fireplace, situated in the open kitchen, dining and great room area, adds warmth and charm. Tongue & groove wood, along with beam accents, adorn the 10′ ceilings, while large windows provide abundant natural light and views of the Collegiate Peaks. The kitchen opens to an entertainment-ready patio kitchen area with smoker grill.
The home’s sidewalks & heated garage apron ensure year-round convenience. Equipped with two boiler systems and an additional boiler in the detached garage, which is finished with heat and a ½ bathroom.
The home features numerous “smart” features, including thermostats, curtains, locks, doorbells, light switches & fans, outdoor lights, and all TVs. A whole-house humidifier is also included. Must see! Call now for private showing.
In another episode of Seeking Sister Wife, Garrick talked a little more about the property. “We’ve been working on this house for like, a year and like, three months. It’s been a long journey,” he said. “It’s designed for our plural family to accommodate Roberta and future babies and even…a third wife possibly.”
While building the house, Garrick, Dannielle, and their two sons were living in a fifth-wheel camper.
Merrifields’ house history
Garrick Merrifield and Dannielle’s dad purchased the two-acre plot of land in April of 2020 for $57,500. (Perhaps Dannielle’s dad needed to cosign due to the fact that Garrick and Dannielle declared bankruptcy six years prior in 2014?) Dannielle was added to the deed in September of 2020.
As Garrick mentioned on the show, it took quite a while to build the house and detached garage.
According to county records, Garrick’s construction company received a permit to put in the driveway one day after the land purchase. 21 months later, the Merrifields received a certificate of occupancy for the home.
As Starcasm previously reported, there weren’t many permits granted to Merrifield Custom Builders in Chaffee County during this roughly two-year period other than the ones for the Merrifield house. It’s unclear how they were able to fund the construction, but if the Merrifields are able to get what they are asking, the couple (or throuple by now?) will finally get a large payday!
Perhaps we will get to see how the decision to sell the property came about on the upcoming season of Seeking Sister Wife, set to premiere on Monday, March 4 at 9/8c. Dannielle shared an Instagram post in December stating the Merrifields “are coming back for Season 5!”
