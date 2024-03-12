Seeking Sister Wife Season 5 star Nailah Salahuddin Davis reveals on the show show that it was her idea to try polygamy after 15 years of marriage with husband Naeem Salahuddin.
“It was definitely my idea,” Nailah laughs during the Seeking Sister Wife Season 5 Premiere. “Marriage was great but I noticed something about my husband. Naeem thrives with love and support. The more that I give to him, the greater he becomes,” Nailah adds.
It seems Naeem (and Nailah) could use some additional support, as in financial support!
According to Pennsylvania court records, the Salahuddins have been sued multiple times for unpaid rent since 2017.
In November of 2017, they were both sued for $5,325.00. The landlord won the lawsuit and an Order For Possession was issued on February 20, 2018.
In June of 2018, the Salahuddins were sued for $9,598.96 in unpaid rent. A judgment in favor of the landlord was entered in August of 2018.
In May of 2022, Naeem Salahuddin was sued for $3,700.00 in unpaid rent. A judgment for the Plaintiff was entered later that month, and an Order For Possession was issued in June of 2022.
It appears the Salahuddins rented the condo that they filmed in for the show in June of 2022. Their landlord sued Naeem in November of 2022 for rent arrears totaling $3,350.00. Judgment was entered in favor of the landlord later that month, but the Salahuddins must have made things right because they remained in the condo.
Naeem was sued again by the landlord in August of 2023, this time with a claim amount of $7,000.00. The lawsuit was withdrawn later the same month.
Unfortunately, the Salahuddins aversion to paying rent did not dissipate. Naeem was sued by the same landlord for a third time one day after Christmas. The lawsuit claims the Salahuddins owed $12,000 in rent at the time.
The lawsuit lists the monthly rent for the condo as $2,250.00, so that means the Salahuddins were more than five months behind.
A judgment was entered in favor of the landlord for a total of $12,217.36 on January 17, 2024.
It’s unclear where the Salahuddins are currently living.
It will be interesting to see if the Salahuddins’ rent troubles come up on the show — it would certainly be a fascinating conversation with any prospective sister wife!
To find out if the topic is addressed, be sure to tune in for new episodes of Seeking Sister Wife airing Monday night at 98c on TLC!
