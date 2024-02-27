90 Day Fiancé Sam Wilson arrest details, cocaine possession charge explained

Starcasm was first to share information on the arrest of 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 star Samuel Wilson. After two months of inquiries and requests, we can finally reveal additional details about Sam’s arrest — including why he was initially charged with cocaine possession.
As we previously reported, Sam Wilson was arrested on March 27, 2023 after a young woman he was with was pulled over for speeding.
Sam was initially charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of buprenorphine (Suboxone is a brand name for buprenorphine), and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. The cocaine possession charge was later dismissed.
This was pretty much all of the information about the charges that we were able to initially obtain.
Sam didn’t provide any additional information when he talked about the arrest on an episode of 90 Day Fiancé:
Around 22, I started seeing a Suboxone doctor. Suboxone — it’s still kind of like an opiate. It keeps you from getting sick going through withdrawals.
And recently I was on a business trip with a co-worker, and the cops pulled us over. They found my Suboxone, and because it wasn’t in a prescription bottle, they arrested me.
Why was Sam Wilson charged with cocaine possession?
According to an affidavit by an officer from the arresting police department, Sam’s account of what happened left quite a bit out.
Officers pulled over a 24-year-old female driver of an SUV after she was clocked doing 94 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 35. The driver had a suspended license and did not have proof of insurance.
“The deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the SUV,” the affidavit reveals. “The deputy asked [THE DRIVER] and she admitted marijuana was in the vehicle. WILSON denied there was marijuana in the vehicle.”
More from the affidavit:
The deputy searched the SUV. In the glovebox, he found a small glass jar labeled ‘GOLD’ that held suspected marijuana. The substance later field tested presumptive positive for the presence of THC. He also found three foil Woods Cigar packages. In the middle armrest there was a foil Wood Cigar package that contained a half-smoked cigar.
So far, things didn’t look too bad for Sam. But, that changed when the officer looked in the back seat.
On the rear passenger seat, there was a backpack that had indicia [signs, indications, or distinguishing marks] of ownership for WILSON, a plastic bag with ten clean syringes, a bottle cap with a white residue, a glove that held three syringes, and a sock that held seven syringes.
Three of the seven syringes held a clear liquid. A field test of the liquid was presumptive positive for the presence of cocaine.
The backpack also held a plastic pill bottle with a prescription issued to ‘Timothy Wilson’ [Sam’s brother] for Clindamycin [an antibiotic]. The bottle held seven blue capsules.
The female driver agreed to answer questions and admitted to buying the marijuana. She told the officer she was unaware of her driver’s license being suspended. “She said she did not claim ownership of any syringes.”
Sam refused to answer any questions.
Both were arrested. When the deputy was searching WILSON’s pocket, he found a plastic pill container labeled for [Sam’s dad] for Buprenorphine. The container held 3.5 pills which were identified as Buprenorphine.
WILSON had three different medication containers in his possession, none issued to him.
As mentioned above, the cocaine possession charge against Sam was later dismissed. It’s unclear why. Maybe the field test results were inaccurate? Or perhaps prosecutors weren’t confident that they would be able to establish who the liquid-filled syringes belonged to? These theories are purely speculation.
Sam approved for diversion program in December
Sam was initially approved for a diversion program in October, but the docket entry indicated his admission was awaiting signatures. As Starcasm was the first to report, Sam was officially granted admission to the diversion program by the Court on December 15.
As part of the diversion program, Sam has to abide by a strict set of rules for one year, including counseling and random drug testing. He’s also prohibited from the use of any drugs, including alcohol.
Sam recently traveled to Indonesia with Citra and his brother Timmy. Sam is allowed to travel while on diversion, but he was required to get approval ahead of time and make sure he would be able to submit to a random drug test there if his number came up.
There are photos posted online that look to be from the Indonesian wedding of Timmy and Citra’s sister, Nafa, but that has yet to be confirmed. Timmy and Nafa first met in Missouri just prior to Sam and Citra’s wedding, and they began dating shortly after that.
There are also rumors that Citra is currently pregnant based on one of the photos from Indonesia. Citra has not confirmed whether or not she is currently pregnant.
How much of what is in this article will be addressed at the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 Couples Tell All special? Will Sam explain the cocaine possession charge? Will Timmy and Nafa reveal their relationship? Will Citra announce she is pregnant?
Find out by tuning in for the two-part Couples Tell airing over the next two Sunday nights at 9/7c on TLC and streaming on Max and Discovery+!
