In season two of Seeking Sister Wife the Snowdens asked their potential new wife Vanessa, who likes her red meat, to go through a 21-day alkaline “detox” diet before being intimate with Dimitri for the first time.
Vanessa did go through the challenging diet and even married Dimitri in a lavish ceremony, but by season three, Vanessa had left the family to live in Australia with her sister. The new prospective wives, Taylor and Crystalline (who have also now left the Snowdens,) were asked to undergo the same three-week regimen. According to Ashely, this highly restrictive vegan diet will align the pH balance of other women with hers so no one will get a yeast infection while they share a man.
The diet is very particular: All fruits must have seeds, and most types of bananas you’d find at the grocery store seem to be off the list as well. Cranberries, which many people eat to help with their urinary tract health, are also forbidden.
Here’s a list of all the foods allowed on Ashely’s alkaline detox diet, which is inspired by Dr. Sebi, a Honduran herbalist.
Fruits
(No canned fruits or seedless fruits)
Apples
Bananas – the smallest one, or the Burro/mid-size banana (original banana)
Berries – all varieties, Elderberries in any form, no cranberries
Cherries
Curants
Dates
Figs
Grapes – seeded
Limes
Mango
Melons – seeded
Orange – (Selville or sour preferred, difficult to find)
Papayas
Pears
Plums
Prunes
Raisins – seeded
Soft Jelly Coconuts (and coconut oil)
Tamarind
Drinks
Fresh squeezed fruit and vegetable juice
Herbal Tea
Spring Water
Vegetables
Wild Arugala
Avocado
Bell Peppers
Cucumber
Garbanzo beans (chick peas)[sic]
Kale
Lettuce (all except Iceberg)
Mushrooms (all except Shitake)
Olives (and olive oil)
Sea Vegetables (wakame/dulse/arame/hijiki/nori)
Squash
Tomato (Cherry and plum only)
Zucchini
Spices
Basil
Bay leaf
Cayenne
Cloves
Dill
Onion Powder
Oregano
Powdered Granulatd Seaweed (Kelp/Ducle/Nori)
Pure Sea Salt
Sage
Savory
Sweet Basil
Tarragon
Thyme
Sugars
100% Pure Agave Syrup
Date “Sugar”
Nuts & Seeds
Brazil Nuts
Hemp Seed
Raw Sesame Seeds
Raw Sesame “Tahini” Butter
Walnuts
GF Grains
Quinoa
Teff
Wild Ric
Herbs
Burdock
Chamomile
Elderberry
Fennel
Ginger
Red Raspberry
Oils
Olive Oil (don’t cook)
Coconut Oil (don’t cook)
Grapeseed Oil
Sesame Oil
Hempseed Oil
Avocado Oil
Ashley made it clear that if a food is not on the list, it’s off-limits. Ashley says that it’s not like certain foods that aren’t on the list are “bad,” just that they don’t fit with the diet’s purpose.
“The detox diet is a way to ensure that Vanessa’s pH is aligned with ours because we are going to be sharing Dimitri,” Ashley said about the diet in season two. “To put it bluntly, one of the main issues with an unbalanced pH with women is yeast infections.” On her website, Ashely makes other claims about this detox diet. She says that it helped heal her son of eczema. According to Ashely, he’s been eczema-free for three years now. Ashely even has a meal-plan on her site so others can easily follow the diet if they choose to.
When one of Vanessa’s sisters found out about the restrictive diet, she questioned whether Vanessa was pressured to do it, or if she really wanted to do it. It definitely seemed like Vanessa had a choice in the matter, but if she chose to not undergo the 21-day-diet, she would not be able to be intimate with Dimitri. She also jokingly wondered if Vannessa had joined a cult.
“I’ve done a lot of crazy diets in my life,” Vanessa said after they pitched the idea. “I’ve never done one just to get some ‘D,’ but here we are. That’s what they want, I’m gonna have to do it. I can’t say that I’m excited about it, but here we are.” She was not happy about avoiding things she loves like wine and pizza but decided to give it a go. She did offer the caveat that she’s cheated on every diet she’s ever tried.