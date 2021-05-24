Tonight’s episode of TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife shows a pivotal moment in the stressful courtship between Garrick Merrifield and Roberta. Garrick divorced Dannielle, his wife of 12 years, in order to bring Roberta, a Brazilian citizen, to the U.S. on a K-1 fiance visa. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which closed borders and put delays and restrictions on immigration, Garrick felt it was necessary to meet with Roberta in order to try to get her pregnant even though they weren’t married yet, which triggered intense emotions in Dannielle.
The events from this episode took place a year ago. Are Roberta and expecting a baby? Have they had the chance to get married? Are Garrick and Dannielle still together? We don’t have any answers, but there are some clues.
Garrick and Roberta
First of all, no one has yet been able to find marriage records for Roberta and Garrick, so it seems like they have still not gotten married. It’s also unknown if Roberta has had a baby with Garrick, or if she is presently expecting.
It does appear that Garrick and Roberta are still together. Garrick does not share a lot on social media, but he has shared a photo of Roberta posing with his two sons with Dannielle on his Facebook account.
Garrick and Dannielle
Garrick has suspiciously no content on social media with his longtime first wife Dannielle. She is not featured on his Facebook, and he does not follow her on Instagram, where he has no content.
Dannielle does follow Garrick, but she has not posted pics with him since the show started airing. It looks like her Instagram was sparse and inactive for a number of years until the show started in 2021. Her account a few photos of Garrick with their boys back in 2014, but since she’s been back she has not shared any content with him or Roberta. She has some selfies, pics of her sons, and a few cryptic posts that suggest her life has had a ot of change recently. In fact, she may be dating someone new!
May 6th Dannielle posted this inspirational meme about being grateful for change:
On May 15, she shared two photos. One was of two wine glasses, and the second showed her legs intertwined with what looked like a man’s legs in a cozy shot next to an outdoor fire. What’s really eyebrow-raising about this pic is her caption, “Date night in the city with my love! #happierthanever.”
With everything viewers have witnessed go on between Garrick and Dannielle this season, we are most definitely rooting for her to find happiness and peace in a loving relationship.