See Dorothy Wang’s shocking weight loss and copy her favorite salad recipe

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills and Bling Empire: New York star Dorothy Wang has lost a ton of weight recently.
See her shocking transformation here and copy her favorite salad recipe to get healthy yourself…
Dorothy Wang
Dorothy Wang is a reality star who has been featured on several programs. Most fans were introduced to her from the E! series Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, which she starred on for its entire run between 2014-2016.
Most recently Wang was on the Bling Empire spin off Bling Empire: New York, which centered around her cross country move from California to the Big Apple. While both series were incredibly popular with fans, they were abruptly cancelled by Netflix in the spring of 2023.
Dorothy’s dad is uberwealthy, with an estimated net worth of $2.5B. We hope that this is enough to bring her back to our screens, because we love this “crazy rich Asian!”
Stunning weight loss
Dorothy Wang has always looked great, but she has recently gone through a transformation and has noticeably shed some pounds. The reality queen hasn’t really mentioned how she did it, and she posts so much food on Instagram we aren’t quite sure either!
While it’s possible she is one of the many stars using diabetes medicine Ozempic to get slim, it is more likely that she is just watching her diet… recently she posted a signature salad that is SO healthy it literally has us drooling.
Dorothy’s signature salad
Dorothy Wang recently posted her version of a Maroulosalata Greek lettuce salad and we cannot wait to try it. If this is how Wang is losing weight – we’re in!
First she explained the greens, which include baby gem lettuce, Persian cucumbers, fresh dill and scallions as the base. She then added olives and feta (our favorite!)
The dressing is what really sounds delicious, and Wang says that it can be used as a go-to for anything, so we will definitely be making this soon.
- juice of one lemon
- equal parts olive oil
- splash of apple cider vinegar
- splash of red wine vinegar
- 4 cloves of minced garlic
- big scoop of Dijon grainy mustard
- scoop of honey
- lots of dried oregano
- salt
- black pepper
If you try it, tag her on Instagram and maybe she’ll share your post!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com