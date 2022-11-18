Bling Empire Kelly Mi Li pregnant! Who is her perfect boyfriend?

Kelly Mi Li is expecting!
The Bling Empire star is pregnant and we have all the details, including info on her “perfect” boyfriend.
Kelly Mi Li announces pregnancy
In a paid partnership with Clearblue pregnancy tests, Mi Li announced that she was pregnant with the cutest message.
Within the post Kelly Mi Li references her Netflix series Bling Empire, and how on the show her mother speaks of really wanting grandchildren.
We are so excited for Kelly!
Kelly’s failed relationships
Before becoming co-parents with her current partner, Kelly Mi Li had a few relationship mishaps.
Mi Li was once married to Lin Miao, founder and CEO of a texting company. He was ultimately arrested for cyber security scams.
Fans of Bling Empire mostly know Kelly as dating the deranged ex-Power Ranger Andrew Gray after her divorce.
Anna Shay infamously exclaimed “no d*ck is that good!” when referring to putting up with Andrew’s antics.
You’ll be happy to know Gray is not her baby’s dad.
Who is Kelly Mi Li’s boyfriend?
The star seems to be private about her current love life online. Posting for her anniversary with her beau, you can only see his silhouette.
There are few other mentions of him on Mi Li’s social media, despite the two being “partners for life.” What we do know is that she is extremely happy and the pair are close enough to become parents together.
Bling Empire Season Three
In season three of her Netflix series, Kelly opens up with her Chinese mom about being “warm” and saying “I love you.”
In Chinese culture these things are felt more on the inside, but not expressed very comfortably outwardly.
We see during the show Mi Li and her mother finally exchange pleasantries and talk about their love for each other – rather than the expectations of how she can be better for her mom.
Because of these conversations we think that Kelly is going to be the perfect mom, blending her Chinese heritage with her warm and outwardly loving personality.
Congratulations to Kelly Mi Li! Bling Empire season three is currently on Netflix. The sequel, starring Dorothy Wang, titled Bling Empire: New York debuts in 2023.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com