BLING EMPIRE NEW YORK Stars have mini-reunion after Netflix cancellation announcement

Bling Empire and Bling Empire New York were both abruptly cancelled by Netflix, much to fans dismay – but that isn’t stopping members of its casts from hanging out.
See which of the Bling crew turned out together to support Oscar de la Renta at a recent event.
Bling Empire
Bling Empire was a three season reality show produced by Netflix which aired from 2021-2022. Billed as a “real life Crazy Rich Asians” the show was popular amongst its fans.
During this time it also inspired a spin off, Bling Empire New York (2023), which was centered around Rich Kids of Beverly Hills favorite Dorothy Wang moving to the Big Apple.
Both series followed predominant, successful Asians as they navigated life together… some of which as members of the popular socialite group the “Slaysians.”
Despite their success, Netflix announced the cancellation of both series in one fail swoop last week, leaving fans completely shocked by the news.
Fans react to Bling Empire cancellation
Even though the reality series is receiving no love from Netflix, fans have their own opinions – many of which were sad to see the reality show disappear.
In a state of depression over #BlingEmpire/#BlingEmpireNewYork not coming back. What a bad move by Netflix. They better have something else planned. pic.twitter.com/L6R5Fw6MeR
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) April 19, 2023
WAIT, WHAT?! I was looking forward to it! #BlingEmpireCancelled pic.twitter.com/DwA6v7LC4t
— Aiko (@aikochoo) April 23, 2023
@netflix what the fuck? Why were #BlingEmpire and #BlingEmpireNewYork both cancelled?? That is ridiculous. I can understand New York, but the LA installment shouldn’t have been cancelled. Wow…that’s bullshit. https://t.co/zpF1qNRkMB
— Nene’s Edges Were in Mary Cosby’s Closet (@TheRealMaLuHo) April 19, 2023
We haven’t heard much buzz from either cast on their reactions to not returning to the small screen, many, like Bling Empire New York star Nam Laks, continue to post as if nothing strange is happening.
Bling Empire New York mini reunion
It looks like the Bling Empire friendships weren’t just for the show, because despite the shocking cancellation, at least two members of the cast was spotted hanging out.
Bling Empire New York stars Dorothy Wang and Tina Leung (easily the “fan favorites” of their series) turned out in glitz and glam to support friend and fellow Asian Laura Kim, co-creative director of Oscar de la Renta.
Dressed head to toe in Bling, the famous pair were joined by fellow notable friends Prabal Rana Gurung and Phillip Lim at the “Save Venice” event.
While there is no news about either Bling Empire or its spin off Bling Empire New York being picked up by another network, fans are hopeful that this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Wang, Leung, and the other “Slaysian”‘s.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com