BLING EMPIRE Season 3 cast details and TRAILER! Premieres October 5!

Exciting news: Bling Empire is back Wednesday, October 5th on Netflix! This will be the third season for the series, which documents the dramatic personal and social lives of rich and wealthy Asian socialites in Los Angeles.
Bling Empire Season 3 Trailer
The trailer promises bigger drama than ever before. We can’t wait to see this crew live “their flashiest and most fabulous lives.”
Fans will notice some familiar faces, a couple new ones, and a few that are missing. We’re breaking down the Season 3 cast here!
Cast Members Returning
Some fan favorites are back, and we are so excited!
Jaime Xie, the daughter of cybersecurity technology entrepreneur Ken Xie, was raised in Silicon Valley and has the ultimate Gen Z cool girl attitude and social media pages.
Show Matriarch Anna Shay returns. The Japanese-Russian socialite has four ex-husbands and is the Lisa Vanderpump/Patrica Altschul of the Bling Empire group.
Christine Chiu and her wealthy crew return to try to take down Anna. The reality star married celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Gabriel Chiu and they are parents to the infamous “Baby G.” Chiu’s husband is a descendant of Chinese royalty with imperial roots from the Song dynasty. Christine is known for her “picture perfect” outward image.
Kane Lim is this author’s personal favorite — a popular online personality and the founder of investment firm Kix Capital. The ultra-wealthy “best friend to all” Kane is SURE to keep the drama going by spreading rumors and also defending his friends.
Other cast favorites, like Kelly Mi Li, Kevin Kreider, and Kim Lee are also set to return.
Bling Empire Newbies and Losses
The tech investor and real estate developer, Leah Qin, was a newcomer in the second season of the reality series. She was born in Beijing, China and is set to return in a bigger way for season 3.
Mimi Morris is Vietnamese and grew up during the Vietnam war along with her seven siblings. She is the wife of Donald Morris, who is 20 years her elder. Also included for a bit in season 2, the unconventional couple is sure to be featured a LOT more this season.
Reality stars Chèrie Chan and husband Jessey Lee will not be returning to the show.
Bling Bling
New to Bling Empire? You can catch up on the first two seasons on Netflix now.
Bling Empire Season 3 airs on Netflix Wednesday, October 5th, 2022.
