DOROTHY WANG RETURNS Bling Empire: New York announced with TRAILER

Fans of the Netflix series Bling Empire were so excited to see Dorothy Wang of Rich Kids of Beverly Hills fame go head to head with Kane Lim in Season 2. On a show self-proclaimed to be the “real life Crazy Rich Asians,” no one fits that title better than Taiwanese-Chinese rich girl Dorothy Wang.
The newly announced spin-off series Bling Empire: New York will follow Wang and others on a new adventure in the Big Apple.
Watch the trailer below and find out what we know so far.
Bling Empire: New York Trailer
Promising fans a “new empire” with “bigger bling,” the decadent trailer does not disappoint.
Netflix Synopsis for Bling Empire: New York
“Meet a fresh group of wealthy, sophisticated and hilarious Asian-Americans from New York City, where the quality of real estate is measured by address, not acreage. Conversations are direct, not coded. And competition – for love, for money, and for power – is fierce.” “Billionaires, CEOs, and fashion icons – it’s a city where you can be anything you want to be.”
What We Know
Bling Empire: New York follows a new group of wealthy, young, sophisticated Asian-Americans in NYC. Dorothy Wang is the show runner and is joined by some very intriguing friends.
Social media influencer Tina Leung, jewelry designer Lynn Ban, and fashion editor Blake Abbie round out Wang’s friend group. The young, fashionable clan seem to stick together against a few other cast additions.
Businessman Stephen Hung and his wife, Deborah Hung, billed as “master networkers” and Richard Chang, who works for Hudson Medical + Wellness, are also featured on the series.
Chang, a ladies man, admits in the trailer to (having) “dated half of the population in New York City.” He also takes his fashion seriously.
The series is produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions. This news comes ahead of the third season of Bling Empire, which launches on Netflix October 5, 2022.
