Garrick Merrifield’s wife Lorrana debuts baby Sarah

Congratulations are in order for the Merrifields from Seeking Sister Wife as Dannielle and Garrick’s new sister wife Lorrana recently gave birth to a baby girl!

The Merrifield adults shared the news in a video clip posted by TLC earlier today, which included baby Sarah.

UPDATE – The Merrifields spoke with People and revealed their daughter’s full name is Sarah Mae Merrifield. She was born on July 3 at 7:46 AM, weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces, and measured 21 inches long. Tap the link to read what the Merrifields had to say — which was a lot!

“Hi everyone! We’re the Merrifields from TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife,” the video begins. “And we have some really big news — a new addition to the family, baby Sarah!”

“Baby Sarah is such a blessing to the family,” Dannielle says. “And she is very similar to Lorrana I can already tell. She has the gift of laughter and brings joy to the family.”

Lorrana also talks about baby Sarah, but in Portuguese. Thankfully, TLC provided a translation.

“She sleeps really well, thank goodness,” Lorrana says. “And she loves the whole family. Whoever she sees, she gets super happy. And thank God, she’s growing healthy every day.”

“I think we’re all feeling, you know, very happy, very thankful, for baby Sarah,” Garrick says. “A little tired,” he adds. “Pregnancy, and the journey of that, has its ups and downs — emotionally, physically, everything.”

“We’re all excited as a family,” Garrick continues. “Family’s growing with babies, and, you know, looking forward to more wives and more babies. Lorrana, another baby.” Garrick and Lorrana laugh.

Dannielle thanks viewers for their support and encourages everyone to keep tuning in for new episodes of Seeking Sister Wife airing Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC.

HOW OLD IS THE MERRIFIELDS’ BABY SARAH?

The Merrifields didn’t share any specific details about Sarah in regards to when she was born or how old she is. (Although it’s not too hard to guess a range simply by looking at her.)

As Starcasm reported back in June, a fan of the show spotted Garrick and Lorrana in Salida, Colorado and Lorrana appeared to be very far along in her pregnancy. Below is a photo shared by the fan on Reddit and Imgur:

The photo was taken in late June. I assume Sarah was born in August or early September? Either way, the oldest Sarah could be is four months.

Congratulations again to the Merrifields! I’m sure I can’t be the only one who assumed Lorrana was going to be yet another unhappy ending. I still have no idea how she was able to get a visa and remain in the United States when Garrick and Dannielle are so open about practicing polygamy.

Perhaps it will all be explained on the show this season.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com