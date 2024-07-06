Reality TV stars who announced pregnancies with Clearblue sponsored ads

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard is catching some flack for announcing her pregnancy with a sponsored ad from Clearblue pregnancy tests, but many are pointing out that she isn’t the only reality star to do this.
Keep scrolling to see other reality tv celebrities who cashed in on paid Clearblue ads while announcing their babies…
Lindsay Hubbard is pregnant!
The news is out! Lindsay Hubbard from Bravo’s hit reality series Summer House is exepecting! Just last season Hubbard was engaged to longtime friend and co-star Carl Radke and planning a destination wedding. Now, less than 1 year later, Lindsay is pregnant by a man in finance (trust fund? 6′ 5?)
While many fans are excited for the Summer House star, some are questioning the mode in which she chose to deliver the news. In a paid ad on Instagram, Lindsay Hubbard shared the announcement of her upcoming offspring with Clearblue pregnancy tests featured predominately in the photos.
Some felt that this was a cash grab.
i’m so happy to finally see someone say it! it is so cringy to use a brand endorsement for you pregnancy announcement! i can’t wait to hear Paige’s view of it! (especially the day before filming the new season)
Defenders of Hubbard think that because she is an “influencer” she deserves to “get her bag.” Several others pointed out that she is NOT the first reality star to do things this way…
Clearblue pregnancy test sponsored ads
Lindsay Hubbard follows behind a list of other reality tv celebs who got paid by Clearblue. The Hills Heidi Montag, Vanderpump Rules Scheana Shay, and Kardashian associates Malika AND Khadijah Haqq all announced babies with the pregnancy test brand.
Montag even announced that she and The Hills co-star Spencer Pratt were TRYING with Clearblue, as the company also sells ovulation tests that let those with ovaries know when they are the most fertile. Malika Haqq did this, as well.
Clearblue is a common sponsor of reality celebrities and social media influencers. Here are just a few of the posts Bravolebs cashed in on…
While the morality of a paid pregnancy announcement post is still in question, the fact is, fans are correct: Lindsay Hubbard is NOT the only reality celebrity to partner with Clearblue and it is very unlikely that she will be the last.
