Heidi and Spencer Pratt aren’t on strike; begging for work ‘We’ll go on any show’

Heidi and Spencer Pratt from The Hills want to make it clear that they are not protesting or boycotting reality tv, they just simply don’t have jobs.
Watch them explain it all, and essentially beg to be back on television…
The Hills
The Hills was an MTV reality show that premiered in 2006. One of the biggest Y2K series of its kind, it was a spin off of Laguna Beach which featured star Lauren Conrad along with Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavalari, and more.
One of the stars of The Hills, Brody Jenner, was friends with Spencer Pratt, a “character” who was desperate to break into the reality tv world. Lauren Conrad’s friend Heidi Montag, appeared on The Hills as Conrad’s first friend once moving to Los Angeles.
Once the two locked eyes, “Speidi” cemented themselves on the series for the rest of its 4 year run.
Speidi
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, lovingly referred to as “Speidi,” first met in an LA nightclub in 2006. Nearly 17 years later, the relationship no one thought would last is actually one of the strongest on reality tv.
The pair got married in 2009 and have since had 2 kids: a baby boy named Ryker and six-year-old son named Gunner.
The two have been on several reality series, both together and apart. Just a sliver of their television resume includes: The Hills, I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Big Brother, and The Hills: New Beginnings.
Heidi loves being at home with her children, and Spencer has a side hustle involving his new-found love of crystals. Pratt Daddy: Healing Jewelry offers a whole line of different crystals which hold many spiritual purposes.
Spencer and Heidi don’t have jobs
There’s been a lot of talk lately of reality television stars going on strike, similar to what is happening with Hollywood actors and writers. Heidi and Spencer want you to know that even though they currently aren’t working, they are definitely NOT boycotting reality tv.
In fact, many believe that they are begging for work in this new video posted below:
Breaking news: there’s been some miscommunication throughout the internet that Heidi and I were involved in the reality tv strike. We’re just unemployed. We will go on any show. Any network. You can treat us however you would like, you can get us drunk, put us in hot rooms with no air conditioning, we’ve been in lots of them. Um, how else can they treat us? However they want! So to all networks out there, we’re available right now – we have nothing to do with any of the striking reality television characters and we’re, again, alcohol, get us drunk and put us in terrible positions however you want for how long – anything you can think of. We’ve done it, we’re there. Just wanted this to get out there. We’re available for all that. Anything people are complaining about, we love it. Bring it on. Thank you!
Someone get Speidi a tv show, stat!
