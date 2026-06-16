PLATHVILLE: Is Zac too self-righteous and controlling, or are the Plaths “unwelcoming?”

Tonight’s episode of Welcome to Plathville sees the Plath family confronting Zac and Lydia Wyse about their criticisms of Moriah and others’ lifestyles, which the couple claim aren’t “Godly” enough. The resulting confrontation escalates emotions, culminating in Zac breaking down in tears.

Tensions came to a head during a trip to Montana to visit Moriah, with Isaac Plath, Lydia, Zac, and 16-year-old Amber Plath. During their stay, Lydia and Zac took issue with Moriah keeping liquor in her home, playing a naughty card game, watching a TV show with “f” bombs, and the music Moriah listens to.

Zac and Lydia reportedly sat Moriah down and told her what they thought about her lifestyle, especially since Amber, a minor, was involved in the activities. On the car ride to the airport, Zac also told Amber what he thought, then got into a verbal altercation with her as she argued he had no right to police her family.

Kim later confronted Lydia about this on a car ride and then arranged a family meeting at a gathering for Lydia and Zac’s one-year anniversary, where the family would confront the couple further.

Moriah chose to help Amber make a cake inside while Kim, Ken, Barry, Ethan, Ethan’s estranged girlfriend Teegan, Isaac, Casia, and Mercy sat outside with Lydia and Zac. First, Kim confronted Lydia over the social media videos and posts she made about the death of their toddler brother Joshua, who Kim accidentally ran over in 2008.

On tonight’s episode, the conversation moves to the comments Zac and Lydia have made about other people’s lifestyles.

In a preview clip, Zac says, “I find it ironic that he’s bringing up my conflicts when he’s given me a lot of conflicts”

He said that, in order for himself and Lydia to hang out with the Plath family, they have to do things they don’t want to do.

Kim pointed out that if she has alcohol at her house, Zac doesn’t have to drink it.

Zac: “I understand that, but if everything that is happening is something we don’t want to do, then it just feels like we’re not welcome.”

Ethan: “But that’s not true. You are welcome. And we’re trying to be welcoming.”

While talking to producers separately, Zac explains, “In seeing the way they walk through their lives, it seems like they want to go in the direction of choosing good, or God.”

A producer questions, “Like what? A card game?”

Zac says that when they’re playing games or watching shows that make them cringe, they feel they should be able to talk about it.

Barry tells the camera he thinks Zac is trying to assert himself in “jurisdictions” that aren’t appropriate for him, and that at this point he trusts 16-year-old Amber.