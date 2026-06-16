Erin Iveson’s Lesbian Cheating Storytime Has Captivated TikTok

In just 10 days, TikTok creator and fitness influencer Erin Iveson transformed a deeply personal breakup story into one of the platform’s most talked-about viral series. Through a compelling, multi-part storytime chronicling the unraveling of her seven-year relationship, Iveson attracted more than 100,000 new followers and generated millions of views across her videos. Her candid storytelling, emotional vulnerability, cliffhanger-style updates, and yelling intros captivated audiences.

As of today, June 16, there are 22 parts to Erin’s story, but the story may still be unfolding. In a recent update Erin revealed that the beginning of the story only happened a few weeks ago.

It all started when Erin came home from a trip to her partner of 7 years, who she calls “A” admitting to her that she’s having an affair with “K,” her assistant.

Erin was blindsided by this news because she said A had been sending her pictures of potential houses to buy. Erin had also been planning to propose to “A” at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Prior to admitting the affair, the couple had some stressful conversations about their differing opinions about wanting kids. Erin felt she had spent her life being a caretaker, so she wasn’t completely open to having kids. She did think she could consider it, however, if they lived a van life and were homeschooled, or if they moved out of the United States.

Eventually Erin got suspicious and asked A if there was someone else who promised her the world. After that, A admitted to the affair with K.

Instead of breaking up completely, they decided to try couples counseling, and Erin developed an action plan to work on getting their relationship back on track and resolving things. Erin immediately started having severe panic attacks and had trouble sleeping or eating for several days.

She bought a bed to move into her home-office so A could have a separate place to sleep while they worked things out.

Erin’s mental health continued to decline, so she sought professional help for a few days. Upon her return, she helped A get ready for a work event, which she later found out turned out to be a date night for A and K despite A claiming that she was no longer speaking to K except for work.

They then had what Erin described as “the most lesbian breakup you could ever imagine,” where she laid out years of love letters, and spent all night kissing and caressing each other.

When it became clear that A was choosing not to break it off with K, Erin contacted A’s boss at work to let them know about the situation, and then texted K about how disappointed she was in her and relayed some of A’s deepest childhood traumas and information about her family situation.

Erin then revealed that her relationship with A had begun a similar way to what what happening right now, where A was involved a “bad marriage” when she started seeing her.