90 DAY FIANCE Paul Staehle’s wife Karine is pregnant again! REPORT

Get those paternity tests ready because 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and The Other Way couple Paul and Karine Staehle are reportedly expecting another child!
The first hint that Pierre might be a big brother soon came via Paul and Karine on Instagram. Karine shared a full-length mirror selfie in which she is wearing heart-patterned pajamas with her belly slightly exposed. She wrote “baby” above her head in pink.
Paul then shared the same photo in his Instagram stories and added an animation forming a pink heart around Karine’s belly. (I’ve included a screen cap of it at the top of this post.) Paul also added an animation of a stressed out person holding a baby and saying “SSSHHHHH!!”
Paul and Karine are not strangers to trolling for a few headlines, so it still wasn’t clear whether or not they were saying Karine was pregnant again. That clarification came a couple hours later via 90 Day scoopologist Katrina (aka @FraudedByTLC) on Instagram. “Paul and Karine are pregnant again and she is several months along,” Katrina revealed.
We’re left reading between the lines a bit here, but I am guessing that Pierre will be having a little sister based on the heavy-handed usage of the color pink by Paul and Karine. That is purely speculation though!
If the pregnancy report is true, then CONGRATULATIONS to Paul and Karine! Hopefully this pregnancy will be a little less dramatic and stressful than the previous one.
In case you missed it, Karine finally made it to the United States, and she is currently living with Paul and their son Pierre near Louisville, Kentucky. The mom and dad have been really great about updating their fans on Instagram with photos of not-so-little Pierre. They even went as far as to create a separate Instagram account under his name!
For those of you wanting more personalized updates, or perhaps you want to send your 90 Day Fiance-loving mom a very special quarantine-themed Mother’s Day gift, Paul is currently offering custom messages via Taki. (Taki looks to be just like Cameo.)
OK, I will send you off with a bunch of smile-inducing photos of Pierre, beginning with side-by-side images of him with baby Paul!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com