American Idol 2020 Top 10 finalists SPOILERS!

American Idol 2020 Top 20 finalists

ABC’c American Idol continues to march on despite the current coronavirus pandemic, and this weekend the popular singing competition will be remotely narrowing down the field of competitors from 20 to 10 — or 11 if the judges elect to use their save. For those fans who are a little too impatient to wait until Sunday night’s episode, we have the spoiler list of the Top 10 finalists!

The list comes via the seasoned American Idol spoiler savants at The Idol Pad. It’s still unclear if the judges opted to use their save, so here is the American Idol 2020 Top 11 arranged alphabetically by last name:

American Idol 2020 Just Sam Samantha Diaz

Samantha Diaz (Just Sam)

HOMETOWN: Harlem, NY
OCCUPATION: Subway Singer
AGE: 21



American Idol 2020 Julia Gargano

Julia Gargano

HOMETOWN: Staten Island, NY
OCCUPATION: College Student
AGE: 22

American Idol 2020 Arthur Gunn

Arthur Gunn

HOMETOWN: Wichita, KS
OCCUPATION: Musician
AGE: 22

American Idol 2020 Dillon James

Dillon James

HOMETOWN: Bakersfield, CA
OCCUPATION: Construction Worker
AGE: 26


 
 

American Idol 2020 Sophia James

Sophia James

HOMETOWN: Long Beach, CA
OCCUPATION: College Student
AGE: 20

American Idol 2020 Louis Knight

Louis Knight

HOMETOWN: Philadelphia, PA
OCCUPATION: Pizza Delivery Guy
AGE: 19




American Idol 2020 Grace Leer

Grace Leer

HOMETOWN: Nashville, TN
OCCUPATION: Technology Sales
AGE: 28

American Idol 2020 Francisco Martin

Francisco Martin

HOMETOWN: San Francisco, CA
OCCUPATION: College Student
AGE: 19

American Idol 2020 Makayla Phillips

Makayla Phillips

HOMETOWN: Temecula, CA
OCCUPATION: Student
AGE: 17




American Idol 2020 Jovim Webb

Jovin Webb

HOMETOWN: Gonzales, LA
OCCUPATION: Chemical Plant Employee
AGE: 29

American Idol 2020 Jonny West

Jonny West

HOMETOWN: Murrieta, CA
OCCUPATION: Piano Teacher
AGE: 23

To keep up with American Idol spoilers for this season and all seasons, be sure to follow The Idol Pad on Twitter @IdolSpoilers! And be sure to tune in for the new episode of American Idol airing Sunday night at 8/7 on ABC!

