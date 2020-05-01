American Idol 2020 Top 10 finalists SPOILERS!

ABC’c American Idol continues to march on despite the current coronavirus pandemic, and this weekend the popular singing competition will be remotely narrowing down the field of competitors from 20 to 10 — or 11 if the judges elect to use their save. For those fans who are a little too impatient to wait until Sunday night’s episode, we have the spoiler list of the Top 10 finalists!
The list comes via the seasoned American Idol spoiler savants at The Idol Pad. It’s still unclear if the judges opted to use their save, so here is the American Idol 2020 Top 11 arranged alphabetically by last name:
Samantha Diaz (Just Sam)
HOMETOWN: Harlem, NY
OCCUPATION: Subway Singer
AGE: 21
Julia Gargano
HOMETOWN: Staten Island, NY
OCCUPATION: College Student
AGE: 22
Arthur Gunn
HOMETOWN: Wichita, KS
OCCUPATION: Musician
AGE: 22
Dillon James
HOMETOWN: Bakersfield, CA
OCCUPATION: Construction Worker
AGE: 26
Sophia James
HOMETOWN: Long Beach, CA
OCCUPATION: College Student
AGE: 20
Louis Knight
HOMETOWN: Philadelphia, PA
OCCUPATION: Pizza Delivery Guy
AGE: 19
Grace Leer
HOMETOWN: Nashville, TN
OCCUPATION: Technology Sales
AGE: 28
Francisco Martin
HOMETOWN: San Francisco, CA
OCCUPATION: College Student
AGE: 19
Makayla Phillips
HOMETOWN: Temecula, CA
OCCUPATION: Student
AGE: 17
Jovin Webb
HOMETOWN: Gonzales, LA
OCCUPATION: Chemical Plant Employee
AGE: 29
Jonny West
HOMETOWN: Murrieta, CA
OCCUPATION: Piano Teacher
AGE: 23
To keep up with American Idol spoilers for this season and all seasons, be sure to follow The Idol Pad on Twitter @IdolSpoilers! And be sure to tune in for the new episode of American Idol airing Sunday night at 8/7 on ABC!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com