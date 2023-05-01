THE OTHER WAY Rishi defends Jen: ‘Her friends did me a favor’

During Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Jen Boecher and her gal pals, Randi and Myra, ambushed Rishi’s family by revealing that Jen and Rishi were already engaged.
In addition, Jen also revealed that she did not want to live with Rishi’s family and she would prefer that she and Rishi move to Mumbai.
It seems the scene inspired a lot of viewers to reach out to Jen online and share their displeasure for how she and her friends acted. The backlash was enough to motivate Rishi to come to Jen’s defense with a lengthy (and well written) statement.
The statement was posted by Rishi on Instagram on Sunday, and Jen later shared the statement on her own Instagram account. She captioned it by writing: “Rishi had a public service announcement!”
Here is the full statement from Rishi:
Dear fans, I do not like to see Jen upset, and she is VERY UPSET by the DMs & condemnations about some things that i should have cleared up a long time ago:
1. Jen has been coming to India since 2014 and is very familiar with the general Indian culture.
2. When I proposed, I told her that my family was 100% fine with me choosing my own bride AND we could live in our own place (joint family not necessary).
3. Regardless of when my family found out about the engagement, there would have had issues with the age difference. Her friends did me a favor.
4. Please stop suggesting to Jen that:
A. She is “trying to change me/the culture” (see#1+2) OR
B. She “should have learned from Jenny & Sumit”
5. Why are people lumping ALL Indians and ALL Americans into the same categories? Not ALL Indian people are the same just as not ALL American people are the same. To assume that Sumit represents all Indian men or that Jenny represents all American women is ridiculous and small-minded. They are absolutely wonderful people but THEY ARE NOT US.
Thank you for your support!
Rishi’s post was filled with positive and supportive comments, including one from Before the 90 Days alum, Sojaboy’s ex Kim-BAH-ly Menzies.
“@jenboecher take it from someone who wasn’t prepared for all the comments either…… DON’T let the comments get to you,” Kim began. “There were days I would cry all day reading them. We are on a tv show that so many people watch, and we will be judged either way. I learned to just not read them or take them to heart. People only see 15/20 [minutes an] episode of your whole life and swear they know you. Hold tight to your people and know who you are. ❤️❤️”
Jen’s re-post of Rishi’s message drew a lot of supportive comments as well, and she also got a response from a Before the 90 Days star… Debbie’s son! “You know mom and I are here for you two,” Julian wrote. “Just phone call away if y’all need anything.”
“That means so much!” Jen responded. “Thank you 🙏 ❤️” Rishi chimed in with two heart-eyed emoji.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Stephanie Matto also offered up her support. “I’m so sorry you’re getting hate 😕❤️ people suck!” Stephanie commented. “Love you!”
Jen also got support from another unlikely source: convicted jewelry thief and star of Inmate To Roommate, William Steel. Of course, you didn’t need me to provide context because Bill handled that himself with his lengthy comment:
I star in Inmate to Roommate on A&E. Millions of fans love me and I am extremely humbled. A tiny portion of trolls showed up with the most small minded, mean and disgusting comments and inaccurate assumptions and lies. I’ve learned to ignore them.
It’s admirable that you are attempting to clear things up for fans and ease the burden on Jen. 👍 However most of the negativity are from hate filled people dwelling in a basement somewhere with little education or meaningful lives of there [sic] own. They spew negativity from places they assume are unknown.
Don’t allow it to rob you and Jen of your Joy or peace.
We wish you and Jen well.
She’s knows who I am. We all are employed by Sharp and a network. Be well, Bill, from Inmate to Roommate on A&E.
🔥William Steel True Crime on YouTube and podcast.
Ummm… Thanks Bill.
To see how the Boecher Bunch bombshell goes over with #FamilyRishi, be sure to tune in for the aftermath this Sunday night at 8/7c on TLC. Then, the following Sunday night is the first part of the sure-to-be CUH-RAY-ZAY Couples Tell All!
