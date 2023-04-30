Several of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 crew members went a little overboard with the alcohol after their first charter.
Stew Mads Herrera revisited what she had to drink while getting intimate with some porcelain, while deckhand Alex “Fabio” Propson tried to use cabinmate Captain Glenn’s head as a bunkside table for his water bottle.
But, it was stew Lucy Edmunds who took home the disco ball helmet for most regrettable inebriation as she took a headlong plunge from the top bunk. Here’s an animated gif of Lucy attempting to iPhone power cord bungee bunk dive:
The fall didn’t seem toooo bad at the time, and was similar to past cast bunk plunges. However, Lucy’s back hit something on the way down that caused two very serious parallel cuts on her left lower back.
Here’s a screen shot of Lucy checking out the damage in a mirror, plus a couple photos she shared of the injury on Instagram:
If you want to see a photo of Lucy’s injury that is much more clear (and much more graphic), you can click here. (It’s a little too much to just drop in the post.)
After the episode aired, Lucy took to her Instagram to share an update.
“So here is my scar a year on from when I fell,” Lucy captioned the image above. “I hate it a lot but guess it’s a reminder of my time 🤣.”
Yikes! That is a SERIOUS scar!
“I have always scarred really easily and have keloid scars which I am self conscious about,” Lucy explains. “There is nothing I can do about it now but to prevent the scarring from getting worse. Keen for any suggestions on this 🤣.”
To see if any of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 crew get scarred this season — physically or emotionally — be sure to tune in for new episodes airing Monday nights at 8/7c on Bravo!
(Alex may wind up with a Captain-sized bite mark or two on his hand if he tries any more late night drunken water bottle antics! 😂)
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com