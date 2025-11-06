90 DAY FIANCÉ Kimberly Rochelle pregnant with new bf Mickel

Congratulations to 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 clairvoyant Kimberly Rochelle as her boyfriend Mickel just announced she is pregnant!

“To our family and friends: WE’RE HAVING A BABY(S)!” Mickel wrote on Facebook. “She’s currently 10/11 weeks along, and we’re excited to finally share our news,” he added.

Mickel tagged 52 friends and family members and shared a link to the couple’s baby registry.

According to the baby registry, Kimberly’s due date is May 28, 2026.

KIMBERLY AND MICKEL DATING

Kimberly appeared to be dating (or at least traveling with) another man named Craig earlier this year.

The first public photo I could find of Kimberly and Mickel together was posted in May. So it appears they have been together for at least six months.

Based on their social media posts, Kimberly and Mickel have been road tripping up and down the United States in a very unreliable vehicle since they met. Their photos and videos include lots of camping, hiking, fishing, taroting, and touristing. Oh, and car repairs.

Mickel and Kimberly do have some things in common. He is an aspiring poet, just like Kimberly. Mickel is also VERY outspoken with his opinions, just like Kimberly. Below are a couple of his Facebook posts addressing misogyny and the 2024 presidential election:

KIMBERLY AND MICKEL NOW IN ALABAMA

Based on Mickel’s pregnancy announcement, it looks as though the couple’s road trip may have been put on pause.

“We’re in Alabama right now and just working out things as we get ready for this new chapter,” he wrote.

The couple’s baby registry lists their location as Muscle Shoals, Alabama. 90 Day Fiancé viewers may recall that Kimberly was living in Muscle Shoals with her dad and stepmom just prior to leaving for India to marry TJ.

KIMBERLY AND TJ

After a very volatile relationship with numerous viral TV moments, Kimberly and TJ finally broke up for good late last year.

“Bye forever!” TJ began a September, 2024 Instagram caption for pictures of Kimberly and TJ that had been torn in half.

TJ expressed frustration at Kimberly for tearing up the photos, then moved on to expressing his frustration at Kimberly for how she has treated him. “You never appreciated the things I did. God knows how much I did just to make you happy but eventually it’s proved you can never be satiated. Never!”

Soon after making the post, TJ deactivated his Instagram account.

#90DayFiance #TheOtherWay Kimberly & TJ have apparently split. Here's TJ's Instagram post from last night. He deactivated his account soon after. If you don't remember TJ and Kimberly, I've included a clip from the show. WARNING: VERY LOUD! 🙉 📸: @SHABOOTY @90_days_or_life pic.twitter.com/TlDZdq0mfD — Starcasm (@starcasm) September 22, 2024

The day after TJ shared the photo and his caption, Kimberly did an Instagram live in which she explained some of their issues prior to the split.

Kimberly claimed there was one altercation that included physical violence between the two. According to her, she was trying to “usher [TJ] out the door” during one incident when “he got angry, and he turned around and punched me in the face.”

Kimberly reciprocated. “I’m not like that to take that kind of sh*t,” she said. “I punched his a** back. And he hasn’t hit me since.”

There were a lot of details shared by Kimberly during her 77+ minute live stream. You can read our previous article for a full recap.

It’s unknown if Kimberly and TJ have legally divorced.

UPDATE – KIMBERLY’S INSTAGRAM POSTS

After Mickel made the public pregnancy announcement, Kimberly shared several text graphics in her Instagram story that may or may not be linked to people’s reactions to her pregnancy.

“| removed a bunch of followers today,” She wrote in the first story post. “If you aren’t following me anymore please don’ follow me again.”

Kimberly followed that post with another message to those who refuse to forget she was on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. “If you’re still obsessed with what | did on a television show over 2 years ago I highly suggest you get a life,” she wrote, adding the #chaosqueen hashtag.

A few hours later, Kimberly shared these updates:

