90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Kris Foster dropped a bombshell during the Season 4 finale when she revealed the reason she couldn’t make it to Jeymi’s birthday in Colombia was because her son was arrested!
According to Alabama court records, Kris’s son Dayne was arrested on April 28, 2022. He was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and a felony count of trafficking Fentanyl.
Dayne posted a bond of $50,000 and was released on April 30. It doesn’t appear as though Dayne is using a public defender as there is a retained attorney listed for him.
The initial criminal case was filed in District Court with the most recent docket entry indicating the case was disposed by waiving of the grand jury. That means that the case will likely move to Circuit Court for an indictment and further proceedings.
The timing of Dayne’s arrest raises a few questions. I would have assumed Kris (and Dayne) filmed for The Other Way after his arrest, but he is listed as being 18 years old on the show. He had just turned 19 when he was arrested in April of 2022. It’s hard to believe they would have chosen to participate in one of the most popular (and most scrutinized) reality show franchises in the world with a pending Fentanyl trafficking charge.
Dayne is facing prison time for the charges, but it could have been much, much worse. Alabama recently passed a bill making penalties for trafficking Fentanyl much more harsh.
The bill was passed just last month and sets a minimum ten-year prison sentence (with at least 3 years served) for trafficking Fentanyl. You can receive a life sentence if you are caught with eight grams or more.
