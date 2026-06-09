Nick Reiner is fighting for his $1.5 million inheritance to pay his legal bills

Nick Reiner, 32, who is accused of murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is asking to gain access to his inheritance trust in order to pay his mounting legal bills.

A new court petition filed by Rob claims that the trustee, first obtained by The Daily Mail, lawyer Paul Kenin, is refusing to hand over the money over alleged “unsubstantiated ‘concerns’ about Nick’s so-called competence to ‘manage a trust.’”

Nick was dropped by defense attorney Alan Jackson because he could not pay him, and now has a public defender. He is actively trying to access $750,000 of his inheritance to reemploy Jackson.

“Every additional week of delay is a week in which the counsel of his choice cannot investigate or prepare on his behalf — prejudice to his defense that cannot be undone,” the claim reads.

“The harm is irreparable and it grows with each day the Trustee withholds funds that are already Nick’s,” they write in the petition.”

“In the meantime, for reasons unknown to Petitioner, the Trustee continues to deplete Nick’s funds by paying lawyers to raise one reason after another for holding on to Nick’s money for another two years, all of which violate the plain terms of the Trust.”

In February, 2026 Nick pleaded “not guilty,” to the December 14, 2025 stabbing of his parents. He faces two counts of first-degree murder, with a special circumstance alleging multiple murders. He faces the death penalty.

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