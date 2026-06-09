Jesse Ridgway, a.k.a McJuggerNuggets, claims his wife Ashley’s family tried to get her to leave him after their abortion decision.

Last week influencer couple Jesse and Ashley announced their decision to terminate Ashley’s pregnancy after learning of their baby’s Down syndrome diagnosis, which ignited intense backlash including death threats.

Now Jesse says Ashely’s family tried to get her to leave him and accused Jesse of abuse and brainwashing.

“Her family has been nowhere to be found,” Jesse wrote on Facebook. “Some even going as far as joining in on the bandwagon hate PUBLICLY, kicking her while she’s down at her lowest point.”

He says her family has issued an ultimatum to Ashley that she leave Jesse immediately.

“[They speak] as if she’s not even blood. No backbone, just cowardice as they accuse me of making the decision and controlling/manipulating her over all the years of being together.”