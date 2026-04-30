Next Gen NYC star Emira D’Spain got her ribs “remodeled” (before and after)

Influencer and social media star Emira D’Spain is showing off the three week results of her rib “remodeling.” Although many people think she got her some ribs removed, that’s not the case, they were broken and moved inward. The process was incredibly painful, and she describes the first five days as “brutal.”

In an Instagram Reel, Emira shows off the corset she has to wear for the next three months, gradually getting it tighter. She’s currently has a 25 inch waist, but her goal is to make it even smaller.