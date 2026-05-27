BEFORE AND AFTER: Rosie O’Donnell got a facelift at age 64 after years of publicly opposing cosmetic surgery

Rosie revealed she underwent a lower deep-plane facelift in January 2026 following significant weight loss. She shared before-and-after photos and discussed the emotional conflict behind the decision in a candid Substack essay titled “Decisions.”

She said losing around 50 pounds changed the appearance of her face and neck, leaving her struggling with sagging skin and a reflection she no longer recognized. She once viewed facelifts as incompatible with feminism and authenticity, and had long believed cosmetic surgery represented surrendering to societal pressure about aging.

One of the most emotional parts of her story involved conversations with her 13-year-old child, Clay, who initially encouraged her not to go through with the procedure. O’Donnell said those discussions forced her to think carefully about the message she wanted to send about self-image, aging, and bodily autonomy. Ultimately, she concluded that empowerment also means having the freedom to make personal choices without shame.

Despite the surgery, O’Donnell emphasized that the results were intentionally subtle. She joked that almost nobody noticed the difference, including friends and even her child. Rather than looking dramatically different, she said the procedure simply helped her look “less haunted” and more comfortable in her own skin.

She also felt conflicted about the cost and privilege associated with elective cosmetic procedures, the facelift was more expensive than any car she has ever purchased. But still, she feels happier and more confident than she has in years.