Pumpkin files for divorce from husband Josh Efird yesterday: How long have they been married?

Mama June: Family Crisis Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird has filed for divorce from her husband of six years, Josh Efird, yesterday August 1, 2024 in in Wilkinson County, GA. There have been reports online that this is fake, but we just confirmed with Wilkinson County superior court that the divorce was filed.

How long have Pumpkin and Josh been married?

There was a typo in the divorce documents that are leaving people confused about why they actually married. Lauryn and Josh got married six years ago, June 17, 2018. In one instance the divorce documents state that the wedding date as June 17, 2024, but this is an error.

In total, they’ve been together for 11 years. Lauryn and Josh got started dating in 2015, and got engaged in 2017.

In 2022 The Sun reported that Lauryn and Josh were filming a spinoff show together, but that never came to fruition.

YouTuber Elle Bee when over the court documents in a livestream yesterday.

Lauryn and Josh have agreed to share custody of their four kids: Ella, 6, Bentley, 3, and twins Sylus and Stella, 2.

Josh’s name will be removed for the contract of the home they’re leasing together, and he has 60 days to move out.

They had already reached agreement on “all issues of divorce, custody, visitation, children support, division of property, alimony and division of debt.” There will be no alimony for either one.

They both waived their right to child support because of their joint custody agreement and have agreed to split the children’s expenses.

The only reason given for the divorce was that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”











