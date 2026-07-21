TEEN MOM Nathan Griffith’s parole approved – watch video from his hearing

Congratulations are in order for Teen Mom 2 dad Nathan Griffith as his parole was recently approved.

Jenelle Evans’ ex is currently serving 14-48 months in prison in Nevada after strangling his most recent girlfriend Anastasia in April of 2025. That incident was the third domestic violence arrest involving strangulation for Nathan over a period of 28 months. The victims were three different women.

The 38-year-old had a parole hearing on April 21, and the Nevada Department of Corrections states his parole was granted with an effective date of July 16, 2026.

Nathan is currently still incarcerated at the Southern Desert Correctional Center awaiting release.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup obtained video footage from Nathan’s parole hearing in April in which Nathan reads from a pre-written statement arguing why he should be released early.

Below is the video excerpt shared by The Ashley, followed by a transcript of what Nathan says in the clip:

I have failed. I have failed in my decision making. I have failed in numerous of things I have done in life. And I have failed as a human. Words cannot express how regrettable I am for my decisions and actions. Over the last few years, I became so pathetic that I didn’t care about myself or anything, not even my life. I’m sure the Parole Board had received a few letters describing who I was in my former years, of how great of a person I was. And we can sit here listening to the many marvelous things I have done and accomplished, or how nice, kind, and charitable I am. But the attributes and accomplishment did not land me here in prison. My lack of insight, compassion, and selfishness has put me here. I was hurting so intensely inside that I couldn’t manage my pain nor myself. Long be– long before I came to prison, I was having problems and I started masking them with alcohol. The only — that only made things worse. I became selfish, less empathetic and had egocentric attitude believing I was always right. The sad thing is I was aware of this and I started seeking help, but I was well involved in my alcoholism. I refused to permanently leave it alone. Once again, it was everyone else’s fault and not mine. At least that was the false narrative I was telling myself.

Nathan Griffith’s wife Mayra Oyola shared multiple social media posts in April celebrating the couple’s four-year wedding anniversary. It’s assumed the two have reconciled and will give their marriage yet another try when Nathan is released.

Below is a Starcasm Instagram post that includes Mayra’s posts as well as a relationship timeline for Nathan and Mayra:

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com