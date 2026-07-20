Age Inappropriate’s Kai is late TikTok star Maddy Baloy’s fiancé Louis Risher

WE TV recently dropped the first preview trailer for their age-gap reality series Age Inappropriate documenting the lives of five couples with sizable age differences. At least one of the cast members is no stranger to being in the national spotlight, but he previously made headlines under another name.

WE TV’s official bio for 47-year-old Brooke and her 28-year-old husband Kai mentions the two “connected quickly, bonding over shared trauma and got engaged within two months.”

Kai’s trauma stems from his former fiancée, TikTok star Madison “Maddy” Baloy, being diagnosed with cancer in 2023 and passing away in May of 2024 at the age of 26. Kai was right there by Maddy’s side as she lived the last year of her life to the fullest and shared it all with her TikTok followers.

However, Kai didn’t go by Kai at the time. He went by his real name, Louis Risher.

Maddy Baloy first went viral after she posted a TikTok video with her bucket list of things she wanted to accomplish in whatever amount of time she had left.

From People‘s article about Kai/Louis after Maddy’s passing:

The list, which included the likes of meeting Gordon Ramsay and summiting Camelback Mountain, was challenging, but not impossible. The 26-year-old TikToker checked off those items and more with the support of her fiancé. “Maddy did not let anything defy her. This cancer did not defy her,” Risher tells People. “She just lived exactly how she wanted to live.”

Based on their social media posts, Louis (Kai) and Maddy had been together since at least 2016.

BROOKE’S REAL NAME AND THE PASSING OF HER MOTHER

Kai isn’t the only one using a different name for Age Inappropriate. His wife Brooke isn’t actually Brooke. Her real name is Beth.

Kai and Brooke’s bio states they bonded over “shared trauma,” and it appears the trauma for Brooke was the passing of her mother in 2017.

According to her social media posts during this time, Brooke left her home and children in Alaska to be with her mother Betty in South Carolina after she was diagnosed with ALS in December of 2016.

“Leaving my boys in Kodiak, AK for these past 2 months to help mom during this time has been difficult and it hurts like hell,” Brooke wrote, “but yet, it was the easiest choice I’ve ever made because I knew this is where I needed to be.”

More from Brooke/Beth soon after her mother passed away:

Thank you, everyone. Mom had an extremely aggressive form of ALS. It even astounded the Dr how quickly it progressed. She handled each change and each day like a warrior. I am so proud of her strength and courage. She passed so peacefully and I instantly had a sense of peace knowing she is ok. I miss her already, but she’s here. She’s with all of us. She’s that inexplicable smile or that hug from a stranger. In everyday, she’ll find a way to send her love. I hope to keep in touch with you all. Love always! – Beth

BROOKE AND KAI’S RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE

Brooke and Kai’s bio states the two “connected quickly,” which is reflected in their relationship timeline.

It’s unclear when Brooke and Kai first started to communicate, but they went Facebook official as a couple in December of 2024. That was less than 8 months after Maddy Baloy passed away.

However, Kai wasn’t the only one who was able to move on from a previous relationship relatively quickly. According to court documents, Brooke was still legally married when he went Facebook official with Kai.

Brooke’s husband filed for divorce in February of 2024. However, a motion to cancel the dissolution of marriage was filed at the end of April, 2024.

Six months passed before a motion to reopen the divorce was filed in October of 2024. The divorce case was reopened and a final judgment of simplified dissolution of marriage was filed on February 14, 2025.

It doesn’t appear Kai was willing to wait for the divorce to become official. Brooke posted a Facebook photo hugging Kai on the beach on January 1, 2025. In the photo she appears to be staring at an engagement ring on her finger.

Kai and Brooke applied for their marriage license on July 22, 2025. They were officially married on July 28, 2025 in Dade City, Florida. That is according to their marriage certificate.

According to Kai and Beth’s Facebook pages, they were married on August 16, 2025. Perhaps they had a wedding ceremony after legally getting married?

It’s unclear why Kai and Beth opted to use different names while filming for Age Inappropriate. Let’s hope their reasoning will be explained when the series debuts on Friday, August 7 at 9/8c on We TV, exclusively streaming same-day on All Reality.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com