Nara Smith Reveals 2-Year-Old Daughter Whimsy’s Cancer Diagnosis: “My Heart Dropped”



Influencer Nara Smith’s 2-year-old daughter, Whimsy Lou, was diagnosed with cancer late last year.

In an emotional video shared on July 1, the influencer said she and her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, first became concerned after noticing “something suspicious” on their daughter. An emergency room visit did not provide answers, but Nara said her pediatrician’s reaction immediately made her fear the worst.

“My heart dropped in that moment,” she recalled.

Whimsy was sent to a children’s hospital, where she underwent X-rays, ultrasounds and a biopsy. Nara said doctors later called to confirm that the toddler had cancer, that it had spread and that she needed to begin chemotherapy immediately. not disclosed the specific type of cancer or provided a clear update on Whimsy’s current condition.

She explained that her daughter’s treatment is why she has been less active online, describing the difficulty of balancing hospital stays with postpartum recovery, work and caring for her other children.

Nara said connecting with other families facing childhood cancer helped her feel less alone. She also expressed gratitude for the doctors and nurses who cared for Whimsy and said she hopes sharing their experience encourages others to have concerning symptoms checked rather than putting it off. love and strength to Whimsy and the entire Smith family.