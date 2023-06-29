MY UNORTHODOX LIFE Shlomo and Julia Haart party with the Royal Family

My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart and her son Shlomo are in England partying with the Royal Family at the Animal Ball.
My Unorthodox Life
My Unorthodox Life is a popular Netflix reality series that follows Julia Haart and her family after removing themselves from their ultra-Orthodox Jewish community of Monsey, New York and moving to the big city.
Julia Haart shares 4 children with ex-husband Yosef Hendler. Shlomo, Batsheva, and Miriam are all following in their mother’s foot steps of being less conservative, while her youngest son Aron is still very observant of the traditional religion and hopes to be a Rabbi.
The series has ran for 2 seasons and although a 3rd has not yet been confirmed, it is likely to return. One storyline we’re hoping is featured if it does is the Haarts schmoozing with the Royal Family!
Julia and Shlomo take the UK
Julia and Shlomo Haart seemed to have a mother-son excursion this weekend when they attended the famed Animal Ball together arm in arm.
In these behind the scenes posts you can see the two all glammed up as they prepare to rub elbows with the Royal Family… King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Looks like their plans were successful because in subsequent snaps you can see how close they got to the new King and Queen! The Haarts aren’t in Monsey anymore!
What is the Animal Ball?
What exactly is the Animal Ball? According to the official website, the charity event has returned after a 3 year long hiatus!
The Animal Ball – London’s most inspired and creative tribute to the Animal Kingdom – returns in 2023! After a three year gap, and to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Elephant Family, the event will take place at Lancaster House on 28 June 2023.
Presented by Elephant Family and Tintra Foundation, the famous masked Animal Ball aims to raise vital funds for conservation programmes in South Asia.
Conjured up by fashion’s greatest creative minds including Sabyasachi, Prada, Chloe, Burberry, Charlotte Olympia and Missoni, each iteration sees a collection of sustainable animal headgear adorn London’s bright and beautiful, in powerful homage to endangered animals everywhere.
The multi-coloured menagerie has previously been hosted by Their Royal Highnesses The former Prince of Wales and The former Duchess of Cornwall and has raised millions for conservation efforts.
The Haarts are known for their philanthropy so it’s not surprising they participated in such a charitable event. We can’t wait to see this all play out on My Unorthodox Life season 3 (fingers crossed!!)
