September 14, 2021 Daily Starbuzz, Entertainment News

Met Gala 2021 2

JEZEBELSo the Met Gala was last night. Attendees had to be vaccinated, which is good. There was also, as there always is, an annoyingly broad theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Some celebrities did a great job with that; most did not. Here are the Met Gala 2021 looks!

LAINEY GOSSIPAnd here’s a more specific look at the Met Gala 2021 looks of the men in attendance. Unsurprisingly, the headliner here is Lil Nas X, whose purple outfit was a lot in kind of a meh way but whose golden ensemble looked like the sexiest C-3PO you ever daydreamed about as a confused, experimental teenager

CELEBITCHYI’m not sure I agree that Hailey and Justin Bieber “actually looked pretty awesome”; his pants are for smuggling, not wearing. But they do look great together (and somehow are still making it work)

THE BLASTKim Kardashian, meanwhile, took a page from Kanye’s book and went dressed head to toe in a black cat burglar’s outfit, topped off with a mask that completely obscured her face

DLISTEDCharlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ daughter Sami Sheen has moved out of her mother’s house and claims she was living in an “abusive household”

REALITY TEARHOSLC star Whitney Rose says her castmate Jen Shah is the “fakest” member of the cast. I mean, Jen *is* headed to trial on federal fraud charges, so there’s an argument to be made?

THE GISTThe MTV VMAs are now just like every other awards show: too long

THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP“Street Brawls, Bottom Feeders & a Cheating Bombshell: TLC Releases Trailer for Season 3 of The Family Chantel

THE HOLLYWOOD GOSSIPYes, Britney is getting a prenup

GO FUG YOURSELF“What Could Bump the VMAs From Our First Slot of the Day? Why, Bennifer in Venice, Of Course.”

(Photo credit: Instagram)

