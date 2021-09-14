JEZEBEL – So the Met Gala was last night. Attendees had to be vaccinated, which is good. There was also, as there always is, an annoyingly broad theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Some celebrities did a great job with that; most did not. Here are the Met Gala 2021 looks!
LAINEY GOSSIP – And here’s a more specific look at the Met Gala 2021 looks of the men in attendance. Unsurprisingly, the headliner here is Lil Nas X, whose purple outfit was a lot in kind of a meh way but whose golden ensemble looked like the sexiest C-3PO you ever daydreamed about as a confused, experimental teenager
CELEBITCHY – I’m not sure I agree that Hailey and Justin Bieber “actually looked pretty awesome”; his pants are for smuggling, not wearing. But they do look great together (and somehow are still making it work)
THE BLAST – Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, took a page from Kanye’s book and went dressed head to toe in a black cat burglar’s outfit, topped off with a mask that completely obscured her face
DLISTED – Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ daughter Sami Sheen has moved out of her mother’s house and claims she was living in an “abusive household”
REALITY TEA – RHOSLC star Whitney Rose says her castmate Jen Shah is the “fakest” member of the cast. I mean, Jen *is* headed to trial on federal fraud charges, so there’s an argument to be made?
THE GIST – The MTV VMAs are now just like every other awards show: too long
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – “Street Brawls, Bottom Feeders & a Cheating Bombshell: TLC Releases Trailer for Season 3 of The Family Chantel”
THE HOLLYWOOD GOSSIP – Yes, Britney is getting a prenup
GO FUG YOURSELF – “What Could Bump the VMAs From Our First Slot of the Day? Why, Bennifer in Venice, Of Course.”
