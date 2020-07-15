THE BLAST – Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams was arrested alongside 86 other people (among them Love & Hip Hop New York star Yandy Smith-Harris) for protesting on the lawn of Kentucky Attorney General Danial Cameron over the state’s continued non-arrest of the three police officers responsible for killing Breonna Taylor
DLISTED – Ghislane Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged accomplice in the sex trafficking of minors, has formally pleaded not guilty to the charge of the sex trafficking of minors for the benefit of Epstein and his super-wealthy and well-connected friends. She’s been denied bail and her trial will begin next summer
CELEBITCHY – Chance the Rapper decided he would try to start a groundswell of support for Kanye’s presidential run by endorsing him for some questionable reasons. It took about seven hours for him to get chased off of that particular hill
REALITY TEA – “Wow, what an episode! Last night on Below Deck Mediterranean, we finally got the answer as to why Pete Hunziker has stuck around long past his firing from the show. And the answer is a tried-and-true reality TV staple, yachties: so we, the viewers, could witness his downfall”
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – In her first interview since getting fired from Vanderpump Rules, Kristen Doute says she’s learning “that [she] has so much to learn” about things like racism and unconscious bias and sticking her nose in Faith’s business where it had no business being
JEZEBEL – It looks like there’s going to be another Dirty Dancing sequel, only this time it takes place in the 90s, and will be written by the same people who wrote Five Feet Apart
VOX – “With one twist, RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars became a lot more compelling and a lot like Survivor: A chaos agent got the queens on Drag Race: All Stars to stop playing nice and start getting real.” (So, evidently, it’s also like The Real World now?)
LAINEY GOSSIP – “Here’s Chris Pine with Annabelle Wallis yesterday in LA in an outfit that’s pretty 80s too – pink shirt, white chinos. Is it giving you Steff from Pretty in Pink vibes? If you don’t know who I’m talking about… WHY DON’T YOU KNOW WHO I’M TALKING ABOUT?”
GO FUG YOURSELF – Important mental health break: “Your Afternoon Chat: How Are You Managing to Cheer Yourself Up?”
PAJIBA – Finally, now that you’ve cheered yourself up through venting, catharsis, and community, you can get right back to being depressed with these helpful visualizations of exactly how much money a billion dollars is and how wide the true gulf between the rich and the wealthy
