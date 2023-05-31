MBFFL Whitney Way Thore embraces the word “fat” in new Dove campaign

While some may balk at the word “fat,” My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore embraces it while discussing body image in a new campaign for Dove.
See the commercial here, and learn more about how she’s been bullied for her weight since long before she ever considered herself big…
Whitney Way Thore
Whitney Way Thore, 39, is a reality star who first became popular due to her dancing. Born in Greensboro, North Carolina, Thore was a theater major all through school, graduating from Appalachian State University.
In a viral video she posted to YouTube called “A Fat Girl Dancing,” Thore has been embracing her larger size since the very beginning. It was this attitude, along with her skills, that interested TLC producers in creating a reality series around the sensation nearly a decade ago.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life
My Big Fat Fabulous Life has aired for 10 seasons on TLC and introduced us to Whitney, her parents Babs and Glenn, and friends Ashley Baynes, Todd Beasley, Tal Fish, Heather Sykes.
Since 2015, Thore has been championing for “big girls” everywhere… even starting a work out series No BS Active, “work outs for every body.” Whitney runs No BS Active with her trainer Jessica Powell.
Whitney Way Thore has had several love interests over the course of her series, including a will-they-wont-they storyline with her best friend Buddy Bell.
Other partners include Chase Severino (to whom she was engaged before it was found out that he was fathering a child with his ex) and a mysterious Frenchman we’re still not quite sure exists.
Dove’s Campaign for Size Freedom
Whitney has been a Dove partner for a while, and their new “Campaign for Size Freedom” is right up the MBFFL star’s alley.
See the video below, where Thore describes how she sees the word “fat” as completely “neutral” and explains how she’s been made fun of for her weight since she was 10 years old, only weighing 90 lbs. at the time.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life is sure to return for an 11th season, but no release date has been given.
