CHEER Morgan Simianer is officially married – in the “first dress she tried on”

You know what they say… when you know, you know! Star of the hit docuseries Cheer Morgan Simianer is officially married and ended up wearing “the first dress she tried on.”
Keep reading to see the adorable videos she posted of her experience trying on gowns…
Cheer
Cheer is a Netflix documentary series that first debuted in 2020. The series follows cheerleading athletes at the 14-time National Championship winning team of Navarro College in Corsicana, TX.
While some may think that cheerleading is “easy,” the series showed the darker side of the sport – including injuries, eating disorders, stress, and personal sacrifices.
The reality show has aired for 2 seasons so far, and while it hasn’t officially been cancelled, there is no news of when a season 3 may premiere.
Morgan Simianer
Morgan Simianer was featured on Cheer and instantly became a fan favorite because of her sweet personality. The Colorado native also had a bit of a past, which the documentary diving into her personal life which included being abandoned by her parents and being forced to live in a trailer.
Simianer and the rest of the Cheer cast gained some notoriety due to the series, most epically being featured on the Ellen DeGeneres show in January 2020.
Cheer star picks a wedding dress
Simianer, now 25, is a grown adult and has recently gotten married. Recently detailing her experience to People Magazine, the reality star describes how the wedding dress she ended up with was nothing like what she expected:
It was completely different from my vision board, which was absolutely crazy to me. I was so set in my ways. But my dress is a long sleeve and it is all laced with beading and crazy details.
How did she end up in something so far from her vision? Turns out it was a one-and-done deal:
I ended up trying on my wedding dress multiple times and saying I was in love with one, three, and eight, and it was the exact same dress! I was absolutely shook that the first dress that I tried on was my actual wedding dress.
Congrats to Morgan Simianer on her recent nuptials! And if we hear about a season 3 of Cheer… y’all will be the first to know!
