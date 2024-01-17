MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE Buddy Bell wedding video

Star of the TLC reality series My Big Fat Fabulous Life Buddy Bell recently got married to Courtney Marsh. The couple has just released their wedding video.
Below we’ve got the behind the scenes look…
My Big Fat Fabulous Life
My Big Fat Fabulous Life is a TLC reality series currently in its 11th season. The show has followed cast members since 2015. Plus size dance instructor Whitney Way Thore and her family and friends in Greensboro, North Carolina are the catalysts of the show.
Secondary cast includes Ashley Baynes, Todd Beasley, Tal Fish, brother Hunter Thore and Whitney’s plutonic straight male bestie Luby Francis Bell III, lovingly referred to as “Buddy.”
MBFFL wedding
Wedding bells rang for My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Buddy Bell and his longtime girlfriend Courtney Marsh in October and more photos and footage are being released of the gorgeous event.
The pair posted photos after their December 2021 engagement shot by Toni Boucher photography in North Carolina that are stunning fans knew to expect their wedding would be nothing less than picturesque.
Starcasm reported that Whitney Way Thore, protagonist of MBFFL, attended the event and sent her best to the couple. Before dating Courtney Buddy and Whitney were friends-with-tension, with many online ‘shipping’ the couple in hopes that they would end up together.
Are Whitney and Buddy going to get together or what? I’ve been watching this show for a zillion seasons and I’m ready for it #MyBigFatFabLife
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) January 9, 2019
Buddy and Courtney, who met during the COVID shut downs, tied the knot in a North Carolina ceremony full of rustic, vintage charm.
Buddy Bell and Courtney Marsh wedding video
Buddy Bell from My Big Fat Fabulous Life has updated his fans with even more behind the scenes info from his big event. Sharing his wedding video, Courtney Marsh and Buddy Bell are featured below in footage shot by @malloryfrancesweddings.
The couple love their video with Buddy saying that he is “forever grateful” to their wedding video vendor. The style is reminiscent of the 1950’s, reminding us of the wedding of Elvis and Pricilla Presley. We love that Courtney chose to keep things so classy.
Also featured in the video is the song My Lover by the band Bird Talker. It is not confirmed whether the couple or the videographer chose the song.
Congrats to Buddy and Courtney Bell! We wish you a lifetime of happiness.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com