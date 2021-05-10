My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore’s life isn’t seeming quite as fabulous as that of her ex-fiancé, Chase Severino.
In case you missed it, Chase left Whitney after getting back with an ex-girlfriend and getting her pregnant. (There is a great deal of debate over whether or not Chase and Whitney’s relationship was real and whether or not Chase and his “ex” were actually exes at all.)
Chase and Sara Jackson welcomed a baby girl named Aurora Joyce Severino back in September. Since that time, Chase has posted numerous updates with Aurora, but Sara has chosen to stay off social media for the most part.
One Instagram commenter requested a family photo with Sara, and Chase explained why that isn’t an option. “I would love to post pictures with mom as well, but the hooligans on Instagram are jerks to her so she has requested privacy!”
Unlike Chase, Sara’s gal pal Katie Cottle didn’t get the memo about Sara’s aversion to Instagram. She shared a photo on her Instagram story last week that includes Sara and Chase — and Sara is sporting what appears to be an engagement ring! Katie highlighted the ring with a doodle and wrote “Engagement shenanigans” over top of the image, along with an engagement ring emoji.
Katie geo tagged the image with Jewel Grande, Jamaica, so it is assumed that Chase and Sara are/were on holiday there with some friends. Some have speculated that perhaps Chase proposed on while in Jamaica, but this isn’t the first photo of Sara wearing a ring on her left ring finger.
Here are a couple examples from Sara’s Facebook page — the one on top from early January of this year, and the other from October of last year:
Sara is clearly wearing a ring, BUT it does appear that her Jamaican bling is a bit blingier! Here are some side-by-side photos with the most recent on the left:
Perhaps Chase gave her a promise ring or something similar, and then upgraded to the real thing while in Jamaica? Regardless, it does appear that the couple is now engaged. Congratulations to Chase and Sara!
Now, we’re all left to wonder whether or not Chase’s engagement and/or wedding will be included/mentioned on an upcoming season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life — assuming there is a new season. Perhaps Buddy Bell will get engaged to his new lady as well and Whitney can throw herself a season-long pity party?
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com