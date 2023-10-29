MBFFL Buddy Bell is married! Did Whitney Way Thore attend wedding to Courtney Marsh?

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Buddy Bell is married! See his wedding with blushing bride Courtney Marsh here and find out if his bestie Whitney Way Thore was in attendance.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life
My Big Fat Fabulous Life is a TLC reality show that has aired since 2015. For 11 seasons cameras have followed plus size dance instructor Whitney Way Thore and her family and friends in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Cast member Buddy Bell has been on the series since the beginning as Whitney’s best friend who she’s a little too close with. The will-they-wont-they story compelled many for years until Bell met now wife Courtney Marsh during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Buddy and Courtney
Courtney Renee Marsh and Luby Francis Bell III went Instagram official in November 2020. During season 9 of MBFFL, Bell told producers that he was instantly smitten:
My whole life changed with just one date, overnight — love at first sight. Things are just too perfect, you know? She’s sexy and beautiful and like my body type, hilarious. She’s got a cool future lined up for her. It’s good. It’s really, really good.
In December 2021 the couple got engaged when Buddy asked Courtney to marry him ater he graduated from college.
The pair posted photos after their December 2021 engagement and they are absolutely stunning. Shot by Toni Boucher photography in North Carolina you can scroll through them in his post below:
Buddy Bell Wedding
The day has finally happened! Buddy and Courtney said “I do!” Courtney is taking Buddy’s last name, so the couple is officially Mr. and Mrs. Bell!
In the photo below you can see the bride and groom went for a traditional vintage style. Bell wore a classic tux with a bow tie and his wife wore a gorgeous textured dress and veil. Her flowers followed a fall color palate.
Friends posted the following behind the scenes:
So the big question is… was Whitney Way Thore in attendance? Thore and Bell have been too close for comfort for years, even sharing an awkward kiss that some fans felt showed some fireworks between them.
Thore has had a failed engagement herself, when ex-fiancé Chase Severino ended up impregnating someone else during quarantine.
Despite all this, Whitney was there for her bestie. In the comments section of his IG post announcing his wedding, Thore commented, seemingly confirming she showed up:
Congrats to Buddy and Courtney!
