Congratulations to My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Buddy Bell as he and
girlfriend fiancée Courtney Marsh are now engaged!
Buddy shared the great news with a gallery of proposal photos on Instagram. “Boom. Got her,” Buddy wrote, adding an engagement ring emoji. And Buddy’s gallery included something that Whitney’s recent relationship didn’t have — a Frenchie that’s real!
Here’s the gallery, which features the couple’s famous Frenchie, Scout.
Whitney Thore replied in the comments. “Congrats boo bear and Courtney!!!!” she wrote. “Love y’all, see you soon!”
In addition to the proposal gallery, Buddy shared some additional photos of the engagement ring. He wrote some very high praise for Jordan Mantzke’s Modern Goldsmith studio. Here are the bling pics followed by Buddy’s rave review:
Let me brag on @moderngoldsmith. Friendly, helpful, patient with my know-nothing questions, fun and informative YouTube channel and most importantly ethical! (We went with a lab grown diamond so as to not fund child slavery.) Jordan walked me thru every step and took care to consider every design idea I had. He even melted down heirloom gold to make this ring that much more special. Definitely check him out before you pick out a stock design from an online jeweler…oh and I graduated.
#engaged #yellowgold #solitairering #ovaldiamond
It appears that even more congratulations are in order for Buddy! He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro! (I’m unsure what he was studying, or what his degree is.)
Getting back to #Buddney… Their engagement comes a little more than a year after the two went on their first date in October of 2020. It’s unknown if the couple has a wedding date in mind. Regardless, Buddy getting married seems like an automatic story line for the next season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life — especially if Whitney wants to be extremely hands on in the planning process. (Which of course she would!)
Congratulations again to Buddy and Courtney! I sincerely wish them the best, and I look forward to doing future posts about their wedding — and maybe even a Boo Bear baby?!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com