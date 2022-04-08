My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore continues to expand her ever-growing resume! The TLC reality star can be spotted strutting her famous curves in a brand new spring-themed Walmart commercial that is currently airing.
The 30-second spot (embedded below) starts with Whitney looking through her closet. As she shifts through her hangered options, Whitney gets frustrated and leaves the screen. When she returns, she has multiple Walmart shopping bags.
After Whitney hangs up her new fashion, she puts on an impromptu bedroom runway show. She shows off three different outfits as she dances and strikes various poses.
Whitney finally goes with a mustard colored dress and she struts off screen as teh narrator begins to speak. “Let your style bloom with Walmart. Save money. Live Better.”
Here’s the commercial:
Strangely, Whitney hasn’t mentioned the commercial on social media. Perhaps this is a project that will be featured during the upcoming season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life? I can already imagine the scene in which Whitney gets a call and is told that Walmart wants her as a model for a commercial!
Congratulations to Whitney! We will keep an eye out for more Walmart spots featuring Whitney, and we’ll be sure to update if any turn up.
Goodbye French tutor, hello Lennie?! Is #MyBigFatFabLife's @whitneywaythore back together with her ex?! They appear to at least be roommates! Maybe it's goodbye Buddy, hello Lennie? https://t.co/HZLSrceTol
— Starcasm (@starcasm) March 27, 2022
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com