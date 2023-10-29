SOUTHERN CHARM Dani Baird is pregnant!

Southern Charm alum Dani Baird has announced that she is expecting her first child.
Find out the details here about her pregnancy and baby daddy…
Who is Dani Baird?
Dani Baird, 39, is best known for her participation in the Bravo reality series Southern Charm. Baird was on the show its first 7 seasons from 2014-2021, allowing cameras to document her life for 7 years. Southern Charm follows elite members of Charleston society.
Currently Dani is an artist. Her Instagram bio tells the full story:
Charleston Artista. DB Designs link for commissions & existing works in bio. Acrylic/oil/watercolor/colored pencil/charcoal/resin & mosaic mediums.
You can see her work at https://dannibairddesigns.com/. She also often posts her portraits on her social media pages.
Dani was engaged once before but in a shocking turn of events called off the wedding just two weeks before she was scheduled to walk down the aisle. Todd Baldtree and Dani Baird were set to get married in July 2017.
Commenting on the split, Dani explained:
It was traumatizing for a couple months. But you get to a point where you can recognize somebody’s strengths, and you can recognize somebody’s faults, and they’re not your own.
Dani Baird is pregnant
Dani Baird has spent her time away from Southern Charm living her best life. Dani is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Nicholas Volz.
In an Instagram post celebrating his 39th birthday, Baird gave a shout out to the “Daddy-to-be,” saying that she thinks this year will be his best year yet.
The post above shares a carrousel of photos including shots of Nicolas cooking and their two dogs. In the final two shots, Dani shares photos of herself with a baby bump and an ultrasound photo showing off her adorable fetus.
According to his LinkedIn page, Volz is in “Global Finance, Strategy and Business Development”:
Expertise in Global Strategy, Finance and Business Development. Market experience includes North America, LATAM, APAC, Mainland China, EMEA, and Travel Retail. Accomplishments include successful international market expansion, business unit P&L ownership, building strong resilient teams, and optimizing DTC business units and strategic partnerships across various multinational organizations.
To those who have been worried about Baird’s frail weight in the past, you’ll be happy to see that the mom-to-be is looking happy and healthy while growing her child.
Congrats to Dani Baird and Nicolas Volz on their upcoming addition!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com