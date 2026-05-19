‘Married at First Sight UK’ wives claimed they were raped by husbands

Multiple women have accused former Married at First Sight UK contestants of rape and non-consensual sexual conduct, allegations that have prompted Channel 4 to remove past seasons of the reality series from its platforms and launch an external welfare review.

According to reporting tied to an upcoming BBC Panorama investigation, three women have publicly come forward with allegations connected to the show. Two women alleged they were raped by the men they were paired with on ‘Married at First Sight UK,’ while a third woman claimed she experienced a non-consensual sex act during the production process.

Channel 4 said in a statement that it was “deeply concerned” by the allegations and confirmed it had removed archived episodes while an independent review examines contributor welfare practices.

Production company CPL Productions defended its safeguards, with lawyers for the company reportedly describing its duty-of-care measures as “gold standard.”

One woman involved in the investigation reportedly told producers she feared speaking publicly because of possible retaliation, while another described suffering severe emotional trauma connected to her experience on the show.

The controversy erupted ahead of a BBC Panorama documentary examining alleged misconduct and welfare failures connected to the hit reality franchise.

In response to the growing backlash, Channel 4 confirmed it had pulled all archived episodes of Married at First Sight UK from its services while an external review into contributor welfare is conducted.

The broadcaster said the allegations involve “a small number of past contributors” and emphasized that the accused individuals deny wrongdoing. Channel 4 also stated that it is limited in what it can publicly disclose because of privacy concerns and its ongoing duty of care toward participants.

The network defended its production processes, insisting that welfare concerns raised during filming were handled appropriately and that support systems had been in place throughout production.

Still, critics argue the allegations raise larger questions about whether reality dating shows place entertainment value ahead of contestant wellbeing.

The issue intensified ahead of the BBC Panorama special examining the darker side of reality television. Reports surrounding the documentary allege that some concerns had been raised internally before episodes aired publicly.

One woman reportedly claimed she feared retaliation if she spoke out, while another described severe emotional trauma connected to her experience on the show.