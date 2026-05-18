90 DAY FIANCÉ Shea McGuire’s ex-wife Nicole arrest history and mug shots

90 Day Fiancé star Shea McGuire revealed on the Season 12 premiere episode that he and his ex-wife Nicole have a troubled history.

“My marriage to my e-wife Nicole, it only lasted four weeks, and our relationship was volatile because, I mean, she did a lot of things I didn’t agree with,” Shea said in a confessional. “You know, she’s just trouble,” he later added.

It seems multiple police departments in Kentucky might agree with Shea.

SHEA MCGUIRE’S EX-WIFE NICOLE ARREST HISTORY

Shea McGuire’s ex-wife Nicole has an extensive arrest history with numerous bookings between 2008 and 2025.

Starcasm has put together a timeline of Nicole’s arrests over the years, including the charges (if any) that are listed for each booking. (These are just the arrests we could find.)



May 9, 2008 – Contempt Of Court, Libel or Slander, Resistance To Order.



December 29, 2012 – Failure To Wear Seat Belts, Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operating License, Failure To Use Child Restraint Device In Vehicle, Wanton Endangerment (2nd Degree).



February 8, 2013 – Same charges as December 29 arrest, so I am guessing this was a failure to appear, bond condition violation, or probation violation.



March 21, 2024 – Criminal Trespassing (2nd Degree), Public Intoxication Influenced Under Controlled Substance, Menacing, Possession Of Open Alcoholic Beverage or Container In Motor Vehicle, Possession Of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Permit Motor Vehicle To Run Unattended, Disorderly Conduct (2nd Degree), Assault (4th Degree).



September 24, 2024 – No Charges Listed.



December 1, 2024 – Operating A Motor Vehicle Under The Influence Of Alcohol, Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Speeding.



February 4, 2025 – Operating A Motor Vehicle Under The Influence Of Alcohol 1st (Agg Cir). It’s unclear if this is a new charge or the same charge from her December arrest.

February 13, 2025 – (No Mugshot) Driving On DUI Suspended License.



April 4, 2025 – Driving On DUI Suspended License. It’s unclear if this is a new charge or the same charge from her February arrest.



November 7, 2025 – Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order.

Kentucky court records are a bit difficult to access, so it’s unclear what the outcome of the criminal cases were. Starcasm is currently working to get more information.

Credit to Mary from Kiki and Kibbitz for first reporting on Nicole’s legal issues.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com