LOVE DURING LOCKUP Asonta’s obituary and funeral details

Love During Lockup star Lacitrus Asonta Gholston died as the result of a fatal car crash on September 1. Asonta, who is the love interest of Raneka Hayes on the show, was just 33 years old.
Asonta’s funeral and burial are this weekend. The viewing will be at Moss-Stovall-Neal Funeral Home on Alexander Street in Toccoa, Georgia on Saturday, September 9, from 2PM to 6PM.
Asonta’s funeral service will be at Toccoa First Baptist Church on Tugalo Street on Sunday, September 10, from 3PM to 4PM. The funeral service will be followed by Asonta’s burial at Toccoa City Cemetery on Cooper Street from 4:45PM to 5:45PM.
Below is Asonta’s obituary, shared by Moss-Stovall-Neal Funeral Home.
Lacitrus Asonta Dubose Gholston
Lacitrus Asonta Dubose Gholston was born July 9, 1990, to Lyshanda Kenester Dubose and Wade Cameron Hunter in Toccoa, GA. At a very young age, he joined Trinity CME Church of Toccoa, Georgia. On September 1, 2023, Lacitrus entered eternal rest.
Lacitrus was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Shirley Colbert Hunter and adoptive mother, Katherine Gholston.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories, two sons, Janareon and Kewonta Riley, both of Toccoa: his mother, Lynshanda K. Dubose of Atlanta, GA and father, Wade C. Hunter of Toccoa, GA Eight brothers: Arsenio Hunter of Seneca, SC, and Cameron Hunter of Toccoa, GA; Defarrell Hunter, Ikell Hunter, Damarian Flentall, Montavious Whitfield, Broadus Blackwell, and Jeremiah Hunter of Toccoa, GA Three Sisters: Karri Hunter, M’Naijah Hunter, and Zykeyia Hunter of Toccoa, GA, grandfather, Hick Hunter, Westminster, SC; His loving grandmother, Mary Dubose Watson, uncle, Antonio Dubose, precious aunts, Qwiana Dubose, Ajia Wilson, of Toccoa, GA, and Destiny Wilson of Anderson, SC.; Best friend, Daniel Blasco and very special friend, Misty Caudell, both of Toccoa, GA; and Toddrick Hightower, Godchild. He leaves a host of grieving relatives and friends.
I will add that Asonta reportedly leaves behind and unborn child as well. A woman named Alexis appears to have been dating Lacitrus for a while, and she is currently five months pregnant with a boy.
Here is one of her Facebook posts soon after Asonta’s passing:
Raneka shared this message on Facebook on September 3:
I want to thank all of my fans & family that has reached out to me. Y’all make it so much easier for me to be able to express myself & be the real me. I appreciate the comfort, kind words and messages. Please be patient with me because I am very stubborn when I grieve, I like to have my distance.
#RNHAsonta #JuWhop 1212 #Soul2Soul
❤️❤️❤️🅱️ Juixe Mann 🤞🏾
Our thoughts are with Asonta’s family and friends at this time.
