Love During Lockup Asonta funeral photos

Friends and family of Love During Lockup star Lacitrus Asonta Gholston said goodbye over the weekend with a funeral service in his hometown of Toccoa, Georgia.
Raneka shared a photo of the program for Asonta’s Celebration of Life held on Sunday, September 1. The program reveals that Asonta’s service was officiated by Reverend Charles White with a eulogy by Apostle Benny Williams.
Photos from outside the First Baptist Church of Toccoa reveal the large number of people in attendance:
Asonta’s casket was transported from the church to the cemetery in a white horse-drawn hearse with glass walls:
Asonta’s pregnant girlfriend, Alexis, shared a photo in front of the hearse and casket. Alexis, who is wearing a bright red dress in the photo, is approximately five months pregnant with a boy she plans on naming Kash. She captioned the photo by writing “Kash Parents” along with a broken heart emoji.
Asonta was laid to rest at Toccoa City Cemetery.
After the service and burial, Raneka shared a photo of herself wearing a shirt featuring the last photo posted by Asonta on Facebook before his passing. It’s a picture of him holding a small goat. Asonta captioned the photo by writing: “If they not hating you not doin sum right #🐐”
Here’s the photo of Raneka wearing the shirt:
This next Facebook photo features a group of people who look to be embracing the idea of celebrating Asonta’s life — many of whom are also wearing shirts with Asonta’s image on them:
For those of you who are unaware, Asonta died on September 1, 2023 after being involved in a car crash.
According to multiple reports, Asonta was traveling at a high rate of speed in a no passing zone when he crossed over the double lines on a curve and crashed into a pickup truck with four people inside.
The four people in the other vehicle (ranging in ages from 15 to 24) were all hospitalized and released with non-life-threatening injuries. Asonta was pronounced dead on the scene. He was just 33 years old.
#LoveDuringLockup UPDATES – Police say they were not in pursuit of Asonta when he crashed and died Friday night. The mother of the driver of the other vehicle claims "drugs were found" on Asonta at the scene. #LoveAfterLockup https://t.co/QZ4HFjRS2L
— Starcasm (@starcasm) September 4, 2023
