Pastor John-Paul Miller Federally Charged After Wife Mica Miller’s 2024 Death

ByStarcasm Staff

30-year-old Mica Miller passed away at her own hand on April 27, 2024, at Lumber River State Park in Orrum, N.C. At the time, people were suspicious of her husband, Pastor John-Paul Miller. Now, he’s being federally charged for stalking Mica and lying to federal investigators.

Federal Charges:

  • One count of cyberstalking (maximum 5 years in prison)
  • One count of making false statements to federal investigators (maximum 2 years in prison)
  • Maximum fine of $250,000

Cyberstalking Allegations:

  • Posted nude photo of Mica online without consent
  • Placed tracking devices on her vehicle
  • Contacted her over 50 times in a single day
  • Interfered with her finances and daily activities
  • Damaged tires on her vehicle using a tire deflation device purchased online

False Statements to Federal Investigators:

  • Claimed he hired a private investigator to keep Mica from buying a gun (actually hired investigator to stalk her for alleged adultery)
  • Denied damaging Mica’s tires (evidence shows he bought tire deflation device and sent messages about her vehicle)




