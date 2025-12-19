Pastor John-Paul Miller Federally Charged After Wife Mica Miller’s 2024 Death
Federal Charges:
- One count of cyberstalking (maximum 5 years in prison)
- One count of making false statements to federal investigators (maximum 2 years in prison)
- Maximum fine of $250,000
Cyberstalking Allegations:
- Posted nude photo of Mica online without consent
- Placed tracking devices on her vehicle
- Contacted her over 50 times in a single day
- Interfered with her finances and daily activities
- Damaged tires on her vehicle using a tire deflation device purchased online
False Statements to Federal Investigators:
- Claimed he hired a private investigator to keep Mica from buying a gun (actually hired investigator to stalk her for alleged adultery)
- Denied damaging Mica’s tires (evidence shows he bought tire deflation device and sent messages about her vehicle)