September 11, 2023 Weird News

On Sunday, September 10, 2023, a rupture in two red wine tanks at Levira Distillery in São Lourenço do Bairro, Portugal, led to a wine-filled spectacle in the town’s streets.

Fortunately, local volunteer firefighters acted swiftly to prevent the deluge of 600,000 gallons of wine from contaminating the river. Instead, they redirected it to a nearby wastewater treatment facility.

The distillery issued an apology via social media:

“Although the incident did not cause any injuries, we want to express our sincere concern for the damage caused in general.”

video via @nuno_mar, who writes “True river of wine in Anadia.

The roads were damaged by this unique situation, as well as the basement of one of the town’s 2500 residents. 



